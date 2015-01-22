PHOTOS: Sydney's Circular Quay Evacuated In Bomb Scare

Sydney’s busy transport hub Circular Quay was cordoned off today after a suspicious object was found on a ferry.
There were reports that it was a bottle with liquid, nails and wires in it.
NSW police media have since confirmed the object was not dangerous.
Unattended package on ferry at #CircularQuay deemed not suspicious. Perimeter to be lifted soon.
— NSW Police (@nswpolice) January 22, 2015
Circular Quay is a popular tourist area for visitors to Sydney. It is the crossroads for 28 million passengers each year on ferry services, buses and trains, according to Architecture Insights.
Here are some photos of the police operation as it happened.
