PHOTOS: Sydney was awestruck by a double rainbow over the outrageously good-looking city today

The sun broke through at the end of the day in a rainy Sydney today, producing an ooh-aah moment for thousands who spotted a double rainbow as the rain continued to fall in the east and whipped out their smartphones to capture the moment.

It’s unknown if the pot of gold at the end contained enough funds for the deposit on a two-bedroom apartment with 10km of the CBD, but you could feel the collective mood lift, and yes, it made a city blessed with natural beauty look even more so.

Brilliant #DoubleRainbow @quayrestaurant great way to kick off dinner A photo posted by Amanda Yallop (@amandayallop) on Jun 16, 2015 at 11:52pm PDT

#rainyrainbow #centennialparklands #sydney #nickyryanphoto A photo posted by Nicky Ryan (@nickyryanphoto) on Jun 17, 2015 at 12:06am PDT

Office with a view | double rainbow to end our hump day on the happiest of notes. #rainbow #humpday #workweek #sunset #sydney A photo posted by The Mint Partners (@themintpartners) on Jun 17, 2015 at 12:28am PDT

Pausing for a #doublerainbow view atop the MCA Sculpture Terrace A photo posted by MCA Australia (@mca_australia_now) on Jun 16, 2015 at 11:51pm PDT

Just seen in Sydney: our aircraft at the end of a double rainbow. #doublerainbow #rainbow #sydney #virginaustralia A photo posted by Virgin Australia (@virginaustralia) on Jun 17, 2015 at 12:38am PDT

A photo posted by Olivia Wesley-Smith (@oliviawsmith) on Jun 17, 2015 at 12:27am PDT

There be gold there somewhere. #rainbow chasing A video posted by Caroline Webster (@caroandcoau) on Jun 17, 2015 at 12:00am PDT

Can this view from my kitchen get any better?? A photo posted by Pilu at Freshwater (@pilurestaurant) on Jun 17, 2015 at 12:12am PDT

Sydney. A photo posted by Sepia Restaurant (@sepiasydney) on Jun 17, 2015 at 12:03am PDT

Rainbows and sunset…. A photo posted by Samantha Connew (@stargazerwine) on Jun 16, 2015 at 11:54pm PDT

