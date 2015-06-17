PHOTOS: Sydney was awestruck by a double rainbow over the outrageously good-looking city today

Simon Thomsen

The sun broke through at the end of the day in a rainy Sydney today, producing an ooh-aah moment for thousands who spotted a double rainbow as the rain continued to fall in the east and whipped out their smartphones to capture the moment.

It’s unknown if the pot of gold at the end contained enough funds for the deposit on a two-bedroom apartment with 10km of the CBD, but you could feel the collective mood lift, and yes, it made a city blessed with natural beauty look even more so.

Brilliant #DoubleRainbow @quayrestaurant great way to kick off dinner

A photo posted by Amanda Yallop (@amandayallop) on

#rainyrainbow #centennialparklands #sydney #nickyryanphoto

A photo posted by Nicky Ryan (@nickyryanphoto) on

Office with a view | double rainbow to end our hump day on the happiest of notes. #rainbow #humpday #workweek #sunset #sydney

A photo posted by The Mint Partners (@themintpartners) on

Pausing for a #doublerainbow view atop the MCA Sculpture Terrace

A photo posted by MCA Australia (@mca_australia_now) on

Just seen in Sydney: our aircraft at the end of a double rainbow. #doublerainbow #rainbow #sydney #virginaustralia

A photo posted by Virgin Australia (@virginaustralia) on

There be gold there somewhere. #rainbow chasing

A video posted by Caroline Webster (@caroandcoau) on

Can this view from my kitchen get any better??

A photo posted by Pilu at Freshwater (@pilurestaurant) on

Sydney.

A photo posted by Sepia Restaurant (@sepiasydney) on

Rainbows and sunset….

A photo posted by Samantha Connew (@stargazerwine) on

