PHOTOS: Sydney was awestruck by a double rainbow over the outrageously good-looking city today

The sun broke through at the end of the day in a rainy Sydney today, producing an ooh-aah moment for thousands who spotted a double rainbow as the rain continued to fall in the east and whipped out their smartphones to capture the moment.
It’s unknown if the pot of gold at the end contained enough funds for the deposit on a two-bedroom apartment with 10km of the CBD, but you could feel the collective mood lift, and yes, it made a city blessed with natural beauty look even more so.
