PHOTOS: Sydney Olympic Park is getting a $26 million surfing lagoon

An artist’s impression of the Sydney Olympic Park surf pool. Source: supplied

The Sydney Olympic Park is set to get a giant waterpark that will generate surf waves.

Perth-based Wave Park Group has been earmarked for the $26.5 million development on the 3.2ha site, currently the P5 carpark, with construction expected to be underway in mid-2017 for a late 2018 opening.

URBNSURF Sydney has the blessing of the NSW sport and tourism minister and Surfing NSW and will emerge beside the existing Monster BMX Track and Monster Mountain X developments.

Wave Park Group founder and executive chairman, Andrew Ross, a former investment banker and lawyer, said the 2.4 hectares (5.7 acres) lagoon would generate surf from 60cm high, rolling white-water waves for beginners to 1.7m high, pitching waves for professional surfer.

The north-south orientation has been designed to suit prevailing wind conditions and LED lagoon lighting will offer surfing by night and day.

“Waves will form cleanly and break with constant power and shape throughout the ride, which will be the equivalent to riding high-quality, ocean-based waves of similar sizes,” Ross said. “Sydney’s 200,000 plus surfers will have another option available to them, day and night, year round, within a short distance of the Sydney CBD.”

An artist’s impression of the Sydney Olympic Park surf pool. Source: supplied

The site will have a pro store and surf training academy, licensed café and function centre, climbing wall, parkour trail and skate course.

The maximum lagoon capacity is around 100 users per hour – 60 beginner to novice level surfers and 40 intermediate to advanced ones. It will also be open for body boards, shortboards, mals, surf kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards

Ross is forecasting around 350,000 users annually, and the surf park will create 300 jobs during construction and 45 permanent jobs once open.

An artist’s impression of the Sydney Olympic Park surf pool. Source: supplied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.