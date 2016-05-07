PHOTOS: Sydney is unrecognisable after smoke blankets the city

Olivia Chang
Thick cloud is seen over North Sydney and the Sydney Harbour Bridge on May 7, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Hazard reduction burning in the Blue mountains left Sydney covered in a smokey haze, with over 40 back-burning operations underway in the region. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Sydney is being blanketed in a cloud of smoke following backburning operations in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury.

The hazard reduction burns are just one way of decreasing the risk of bushfires but has left the Sydney skyline almost unrecognisable after people woke to the Sydney Harbour Bridge being shrouded in smoke.

The NSW Rural Fire Service says the smoke is expected to clear throughout the day and has warned people to keep their windows up whilst driving and at home.

Check out the scenes of Sydney being blanketed in smoke below:

The Big Smoke. #Sydney #smokefilter

