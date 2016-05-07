PHOTOS: Sydney is unrecognisable after smoke blankets the city

Sydney is being blanketed in a cloud of smoke following backburning operations in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury.
The hazard reduction burns are just one way of decreasing the risk of bushfires but has left the Sydney skyline almost unrecognisable after people woke to the Sydney Harbour Bridge being shrouded in smoke.
The NSW Rural Fire Service says the smoke is expected to clear throughout the day and has warned people to keep their windows up whilst driving and at home.
Check out the scenes of Sydney being blanketed in smoke below:
https://instagram.com/p/BFFoP86qPMt/?tagged=sydney
View this post on Instagram
#smokysydney #foggysydney #mistysydney #smoky #foggy #foggymorning #balmain #ballastpoint #mortbay #mortbaypark #sydneysunrise #sydneymorningphoto #sydney #sydneycbd #balmainnsw #nsw #newsouthwales #aussiesofinstagram #aussiegram #australiagram #boats #yatch #yatchs #spottedinsydney #haze
https://instagram.com/p/BFFoVtqrGaV/?tagged=sydney
The smoke in Sydney today is INTENSE! #sydneysmoke https://t.co/ncRAwOihDD pic.twitter.com/TDe9uhfdrV
— Hannah Lambert (@LambertNHannah) May 7, 2016
Wake up to Sydney whinging about #nswrfs and the smoke. Get over it, they do it for a good reason #notthatbad pic.twitter.com/FoSnGPZIHU
— Gareth Lathey (@Gareth_Lathey) May 7, 2016
Woke up to #Sydney shrouded in #smoke, burning smell and sounds of #NSWRFS sirens.? #sydneysmoke #sydneyharbour pic.twitter.com/j5khkZtnZK
— Sylvia (@ohsunnymornings) May 6, 2016
What's going on Sydney? Smoke – but from where? pic.twitter.com/I7ADZhlvj6
— Gai Longhurst (@gailonghurst) May 6, 2016
Have woken up to #smoke all over #Sydney harbour this morning and fire engine sirens everywhere. What happened? pic.twitter.com/feINlw10YS
— Julie Matthews (@julimatt10) May 6, 2016
What's with all the smoke over #NorthSydney #SydneySmoke pic.twitter.com/Qw2j6SjHsq
— Sujanya (@sujanyag) May 6, 2016
