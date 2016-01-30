PHOTOS: Sydney has been hit by a severe thunderstorm

Sydney has been hit by a severe storm after the Bureau of Meteorology warned of “very dangerous” weather.

The BOM in New South Wales has issued a warning earlier this afternoon to those living in Sydney, Gosford/Wyong as well as some areas in the Blue Mountains/Hawkesbury, Maitland/Cessnock, Greater Newcastle and Greater Wollongong.

The “dangerous thunderstorms” were first detected around 4pm today and has since moved in a southeasterly direction towards Sutherland, Sydney City, Sydney Airport, Sydney Olympic Park, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Ryde.

The storm has produced heavy rainfall after the BOM warned that it could lead to “flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones”.

Despite enjoying some sunny weather this morning, much of Sydney has since been classified as a warning area with three locations identified as being susceptible to severe thunderstorms:

#SevereStorm in Sydney area very dangerous. Stay safe. Latest warning at https://t.co/kl3X1P5Ueu pic.twitter.com/O8wQxI2C8f — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 30, 2016

Areas near the Sydney airport have been hit by gusts reaching 107km/hr with torrential rain reaching 36mm.

In the meantime, BOM is advising residents to move their car away from trees, avoid using the phone, unplug computers and appliances and to remain indoors away from windows.

This is the second day that Sydney has been gripped by massive storms with reports that over 350 calls were made for help to the SES as well as around 40,000 homes left without power yesterday.

#SydneyStorms produce 107 km/h gust near Sydney Airport and 36mm in 15 minutes @Strathfield https://t.co/joGHpQeD2Z pic.twitter.com/VLdDG0tZB8 — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 30, 2016

The ABC reports that a 68-year-old man was struck by a falling tree branch yesterday around 7pm in a caravan park in Hervey Bay.

You can find more detailed information and updated warnings at the BOM website.

Here’s a look at the storm in Sydney:

Yet another #sydneystorm Stay safe everyone, lights on while driving and slow down. #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/EQMAtyMIxq — Dr. Michael Munday (@michaelmunday) January 30, 2016

Dangerous storm moving into Hills area of Sydney #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/2w5cD2JOAW — Nick Moir (@nampix) January 30, 2016

Wow. My sister took this pick while driving home to beat the storm. It caught up to her quickly. pic.twitter.com/9GZoe1LGaj — Sydney RobFan (@Sydney_RobFan) January 30, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.