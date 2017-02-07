PHOTOS: Sydney got hammered by heavy rain and flooding

After severe thunderstorms hit Sydney this morning, the region is battling flooding and continued poor weather conditions.
While the Bureau of Meterology says the immediate threat of the storms has passed, the situation will continue to be monitored.
Here’s a look at the storm over Greater Sydney.
The torrential rain has caused flash flooding, turning Sydney streets into rivers causing chaos for commuters.
As of 1.20pm AEDT, Sydney Observatory Hill had recorded 50.6 millimeters since 9am, while Canterbury recorded 49.2 millimeters in the same amount of time.
Although, according to a spokesperson from the BOM told Business Insider that much of that rain fell within a 90-minute period as the thunderstorm passed over the city.
Here’s a look at the storm moving out to sea.
#Sydney #weather radar (Terry Hills) – 128 km. Current to 11:48 AM (0048 UTC). pic.twitter.com/TY3NX6qOFf
— Sydney Radar (@SydneyBasin) February 7, 2017
Here’s a look at what Sydney looks like right now
Flooding on Flood Street and Parramatta Road, Leichhardt.#Sydney #SydneyStorm Video by Anwyn Cochrane pic.twitter.com/qadP3bBomC
— ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) February 7, 2017
#sydneyweather what is happening? Double bay flooded! #sydneystorm #getthebrolly @abcnews pic.twitter.com/wcHQRIFjTI
— Amanda Syrowatka (@rinny_ubud) February 6, 2017
https://twitter.com/flossisboss/status/828757567648067584
https://twitter.com/dallaskilponen/status/828789836022587392
When you’ve got to get to the S&M swingers meeting , no matter the #SydneyWeather #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/zWi7uputbZ
— Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) February 7, 2017
#BotanyRd #Alexandria s/b closed due to water over road just before #GreenSquare. #sydtraffic #trafficnetwork #sydneytraffic #sydneyweather pic.twitter.com/BhbflxrDqd
— Old Croaky (@OldCroaky) February 7, 2017
Lots of flash flooding out there … water bursting through drainways #manly @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/MkbueWrT7z
— Linda Silmalis (@LindaSilmalis) February 7, 2017
https://twitter.com/jrad87/status/828788236809965568
Redfern flooded #sydneyweather pic.twitter.com/1hgDPoUAvL
— alison rahill (@RahillAlison) February 7, 2017
