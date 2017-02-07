PHOTOS: Sydney got hammered by heavy rain and flooding

A storm approaches the Sydney central business district on September 25, 2014. Photo: Cassie Trotter/ Getty Images.

After severe thunderstorms hit Sydney this morning, the region is battling flooding and continued poor weather conditions.

While the Bureau of Meterology says the immediate threat of the storms has passed, the situation will continue to be monitored.

Here’s a look at the storm over Greater Sydney.

The torrential rain has caused flash flooding, turning Sydney streets into rivers causing chaos for commuters.

As of 1.20pm AEDT, Sydney Observatory Hill had recorded 50.6 millimeters since 9am, while Canterbury recorded 49.2 millimeters in the same amount of time.

Although, according to a spokesperson from the BOM told Business Insider that much of that rain fell within a 90-minute period as the thunderstorm passed over the city.

Here’s a look at the storm moving out to sea.

Here’s a look at what Sydney looks like right now

Flooding on Flood Street and Parramatta Road, Leichhardt.#Sydney #SydneyStorm Video by Anwyn Cochrane pic.twitter.com/qadP3bBomC — ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) February 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/flossisboss/status/828757567648067584

https://twitter.com/dallaskilponen/status/828789836022587392

When you’ve got to get to the S&M swingers meeting , no matter the #SydneyWeather #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/zWi7uputbZ — Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) February 7, 2017

Lots of flash flooding out there … water bursting through drainways #manly @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/MkbueWrT7z — Linda Silmalis (@LindaSilmalis) February 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/jrad87/status/828788236809965568

