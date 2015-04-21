PHOTOS: Sydney battered by a cyclonic storm

Simon Thomsen
Eye of the storm in Sydney. Image: Google Earth

The coastline around Sydney has been battered overnight with cyclonic conditions causing unprecedented flooding and leaving more than 100,0000 homes along the eastern seaboard without power, including 10,000 around the city’s northern suburbs.

Emergency services workers have responded to more than 2500 calls and power may be out in some areas for up to 24 hours.

While schools are open, authorities are recommending that all non-essential travel be delayed.

Here are some of the chaotic scenes on social media.

