PHOTOS: Sydney battered by a cyclonic storm

The coastline around Sydney has been battered overnight with cyclonic conditions causing unprecedented flooding and leaving more than 100,0000 homes along the eastern seaboard without power, including 10,000 around the city’s northern suburbs.

Emergency services workers have responded to more than 2500 calls and power may be out in some areas for up to 24 hours.

While schools are open, authorities are recommending that all non-essential travel be delayed.

Here are some of the chaotic scenes on social media.

One down in #Manly #Sydneystorm #wildweather A photo posted by David Lockwood (@david.lockwood831) on Apr 20, 2015 at 3:11pm PDT

Five trees block five separate roads in Frenchs Forest. I fear I can't get to work. #SydneyRain #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/ff3necKnMZ — Jessica Amir (@Jessica_Danelle) April 20, 2015

Tree down Pitt Rd North Curly. Not great first day back school. Take care. #northernbeaches #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/ff9SHYiz3T — SHOROC (@OurSHOROC) April 20, 2015

It's been a wild and wet night at Coogee pic.twitter.com/eKGe4wSwp7 — Randwick Council (@RandwickCouncil) April 20, 2015

#Kiama rockpool this morning still just visible in the growing swell (but blowhole not dramatic at 7am today) #noswim pic.twitter.com/pEdttS46dF — FancyaCuppa (@FancyaCuppaNow) April 20, 2015

And we take a bow Sharks supporters

A massive Sharks thank you to all fans (Bunnies as well) for turning up in incredible weather #WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/Al6OGTgigQ — Cronulla Sharks FC (@Cronulla_Sharks) April 20, 2015

