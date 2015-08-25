PHOTOS: Sydney flooded and a tornado hit Dubbo during yesterday's wild storms

Sarah Kimmorley

A tornado swept through Dubbo, 300km west of Sydney yesterday, while hail, severe winds heavy rain battered Sydney last night, flooding homes and cars and bringing traffic around the city to a standstill.

The SES responded to nearly 600 calls overnight, including 34 flood rescues, mostly in the southern and eastern suburbs of Sydney.

In just 41 minutes to 9.30pm last night, 37 millimetres of rain fell on Sydney, talking yesterday’s total to 54.2mm. It caused flash flooding across the city. The Anzac Bridge was brought to a standstill around 10pm due to flooding and flood-damaged cars were left stranded across the city.

Today’s morning commute is heavy and delayed in the aftermath of last night’s downpour.

In Dubbo, the SES received at least 10 calls for emergency assistance as a result of a tornado.

“It cut a path about 200 metres wide with another 100 metres either side showing debris,” Dubbo State Emergency Services regional controller David Monk told Fairfax Media.

Here’s a look at it.

#tornado in #dubbo #wowza #pretty #stupidweather

A photo posted by @tamykkaniixon on

#Dubbo #tornado

A photo posted by Michelle leigh (@shell.85) on

The Bureau of Meteorology said the weather system would continue to effect the Illawarra and South Coast region today as it moved across the state.

Here’s some more photos of the wild weather.

It's heavy rain and hailstorm #crazy #sydney

A photo posted by C H U D J E N N (@chuzjenn) on

These bastards traumatised my cat and dented my car! #sydney #hailstones #sydneystorm #hail

A photo posted by Tom (@tommythecrazycatman) on

The BOM predicts that the storm will continue to strenghten throughout the day to generate vigorous onshore winds with peak gusts of 90 km/h, and heavy rainfall before gradually weakening during Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.