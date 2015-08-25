PHOTOS: Sydney flooded and a tornado hit Dubbo during yesterday's wild storms

A tornado swept through Dubbo, 300km west of Sydney yesterday, while hail, severe winds heavy rain battered Sydney last night, flooding homes and cars and bringing traffic around the city to a standstill.

The SES responded to nearly 600 calls overnight, including 34 flood rescues, mostly in the southern and eastern suburbs of Sydney.

In just 41 minutes to 9.30pm last night, 37 millimetres of rain fell on Sydney, talking yesterday’s total to 54.2mm. It caused flash flooding across the city. The Anzac Bridge was brought to a standstill around 10pm due to flooding and flood-damaged cars were left stranded across the city.

Today’s morning commute is heavy and delayed in the aftermath of last night’s downpour.

In Dubbo, the SES received at least 10 calls for emergency assistance as a result of a tornado.

“It cut a path about 200 metres wide with another 100 metres either side showing debris,” Dubbo State Emergency Services regional controller David Monk told Fairfax Media.

Here’s a look at it.

#tornado in #dubbo #wowza #pretty #stupidweather A photo posted by @tamykkaniixon on Aug 24, 2015 at 1:48am PDT

Tornado in Dubbo this afternoon. This was taken from my front yard. It was scary and strange watching this thing develop. #Dubbo #twister #angryclouds #storm #dubbotornado A photo posted by Adventure Watersports Dubbo (@adventurewatersportsdubbo) on Aug 24, 2015 at 6:20am PDT

#Dubbo #tornado A photo posted by Michelle leigh (@shell.85) on Aug 24, 2015 at 2:14am PDT

The Bureau of Meteorology said the weather system would continue to effect the Illawarra and South Coast region today as it moved across the state.

Here’s some more photos of the wild weather.

It's hailing like crazy on Oxford St in the city!!! https://t.co/ZiEJqPrauA — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) August 24, 2015

HAIL! Murrurundi in the Upper Hunter Valley. #NSWstorm pic.twitter.com/cMsXS47oPr — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 24, 2015

Have a look at the size of this hail stone that fell last night!!! #thunderstorm #hail #sydney #innerwest #crazyweather A photo posted by Tracey (@traceyroache) on Aug 24, 2015 at 2:21pm PDT

It's heavy rain and hailstorm #crazy #sydney A photo posted by C H U D J E N N (@chuzjenn) on Aug 24, 2015 at 4:18am PDT

Starting to feel a little nervous here in Paddington #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/mtwI8F8bsI — Drew McKillican (@mckdrew) August 24, 2015

Waterfall stairs tonight at my parents home in Balmain #sydneyweather #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/4zMtMmRLKS — Maddie Francis (@Lilybug_Love) August 24, 2015

One foot of water running down Harris Street in Pyrmont last night #SydneyStorm #Rain #Flood pic.twitter.com/rFdiG62jG8 — Christopher Ball (@_Chris_Ball) August 24, 2015

These bastards traumatised my cat and dented my car! #sydney #hailstones #sydneystorm #hail A photo posted by Tom (@tommythecrazycatman) on Aug 24, 2015 at 4:37am PDT

The BOM predicts that the storm will continue to strenghten throughout the day to generate vigorous onshore winds with peak gusts of 90 km/h, and heavy rainfall before gradually weakening during Wednesday.

