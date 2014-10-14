PHOTOS: Sydney Copped A Beautifully Powerful Storm Last Night And Another One Is On The Way Today

The view from North Sydney as the quickfire storm hit Sydney on Monday. Photo: Andrew Hellier.

Following yesterday’s brief but menacing storm, Sydney is set to feel mother nature’s wrath again this afternoon, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issuing a severe weather warning for the Metropolitan, Hunter, Illawarra and South Coast regions.

The BoM has warned Sydneysiders to expect damaging winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf conditions as thunderstorms and heavy rain lash the region later today.

An East Coast Low pressure system is likely to develop offshore from the Hunter Coast this morning, intensifying throughout the day.

Bureau of Meteorology’s MetEye forecast.

Damaging winds of around 60 to 70 km/h, with peak gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are forecast, while heavy rain may lead to flash flooding.

The State Emergency Service has advised people to move vehicles under cover or away from trees, keep clear of fallen power lines and stay away from creeks and storm drains.

The BoM’s MetEye foreacast for Sydney at 5pm estimates 10-20mm of rain over a 3-hour period.

Here are some of the best photo’s posted on social media of yesterday’s storm.

Wow. Amazing storm clouds moving over Sydney right now #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/ffn7Xgu450 — Carol Holmes (@Caz_SBS) October 13, 2014

Quarter Sessions Road in #Westleigh is closed until tomorrow after a tree fell during the earlier storm. pic.twitter.com/ySTdz9eYLf — Trevor Long (@trevorlong) October 13, 2014

PHOTO GALLERY: Amazing shelf cloud & storm sweeps over Sydney, Australia https://t.co/uAXe2No5zE pic.twitter.com/J7YT31Nepx — Daniel Shaw (@DanielShawAU) October 13, 2014

