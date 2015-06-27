'I was here the day of the rebellion': The birthplace of the gay rights movement celebrates the Supreme Court

'I was here the day of the rebellion,' said Tree. 'I was 30 years old in 1969, I'm 76 now.'

Tree, who said he does not have a last name, described the riot as a 'lot of fun.'

'We were having the time of our life,' Tree said. 'The cops were deathly afraid to leave the building. … They were barricaded in here. … We threw garbage cans through the windows on fire. That's when the riot squad had to come.'

Tree, who claimed he has been working at the Stonewall for 17 years, said he did not expect a movement would begin after the riots.

'We figured after the raid that was it,' Tree explained. 'The following year when we saw everybody was going to march in the parade, we made fun of the. Who's going to march? … We thought they were crazy.'

Tree is clearly amazed by the progress since then.

'After that pride parade, well it was a march, really we thought that was it,' he said. 'Who knew?'

Though he was pleased by the Supreme Court ruling, Tree said he has no plans to get married.

'I'm single,' he said. 'I like younger men. I'm afraid they will marry me for the money I don't have.'