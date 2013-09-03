Here Are Leaked Photos Supposedly Showing Apple's Low-Cost IPhone In Its Packaging

Apple is holding an event on September 10 where it will reveal the next iPhone as well as a low-cost version of the iPhone called the iPhone 5C.

Ahead of the event, photos that claim to show the iPhone 5C are leaking via Chinese social media sites. Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac grabbed a few. This one here seems to be the best of the bunch.

The iPhone 5C will be in clear plastic packaging, much like an iPod. If the photos are correct, then Apple plans to ship each phone with a solid wallpaper that matches the colour of the phone’s case. Interestingly, these have a black faceplate. We would have thought it would be white.

