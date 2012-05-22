Here's What Happened When 40,000 Food-Loving Hipsters Descended On Prospect Park This Weekend

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
This weekend foodies, hipsters, and music lovers descended on The Nethermeads section of Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York for the Great GoogaMooga, a new outdoor food and music festival from Superfly that was touted as an “Amusement Park of Food and Drink.”The weather was beautiful and people came in droves. Unlike traditional music festivals, where the bands come first and the grub comes second, GoogaMooga placed food at the fore. Perhaps the crowd was bigger than anticipated (40,000 tickets to the event were sold, in total), because the one big problem with the day was the long lines.
But while the waits were the number one complaint we heard, when actually asked, most festival-goers said they had a great time overall.
While the event wasn’t perfect, we can only imagine that next year’s GoogaMooga will be even better than this year’s.
Finding the Press check-in was tough until we met this guy. There were staffers with signs like this everywhere to provide directions and advice.
David Chang (chef/owner Momofuku restaurant group )led the conversation. Aziz Ansari was very interested.
In other areas of Extra Mooga there were special food tasting event. This one paired bacons and beers--two of our favourite things!
The festival is all about the food, so we made our way to the vendors. At Umami Burger, a small Cali chain, the burgers were going fast.
And the cooks were working hard. Extra Mooga tickets included food but ticketholders still had to wait on long lines to get it.
And then back out to the general admission area. The ID Check and Beverages lines were some of the longest.
With classic Superfly humour, signs were prepped in advance to make light of the lines and keep people entertained.
Marc Maron recorded an episode of his WTF Podcast in the Extra Mooga part of the festival and here he is conducting an interview after.
