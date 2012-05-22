Here's What Happened When 40,000 Food-Loving Hipsters Descended On Prospect Park This Weekend

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

This weekend foodies, hipsters, and music lovers descended on The Nethermeads section of Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York for the Great GoogaMooga, a new outdoor food and music festival from Superfly that was touted as an “Amusement Park of Food and Drink.”The weather was beautiful and people came in droves. Unlike traditional music festivals, where the bands come first and the grub comes second, GoogaMooga placed food at the fore. Perhaps the crowd was bigger than anticipated (40,000 tickets to the event were sold, in total), because the one big problem with the day was the long lines.



But while the waits were the number one complaint we heard, when actually asked, most festival-goers said they had a great time overall.

While the event wasn’t perfect, we can only imagine that next year’s GoogaMooga will be even better than this year’s.

