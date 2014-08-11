PHOTOS: Super Moon Monday - Get 7 Per Cent More Bang For Your Buck Tonight As The Moon Edges Closer To Earth

Stargazers are gearing up for one of the most exciting weeks in astronomy, as the highly anticipated super moon reaches its peak tonight and a prolific meteor shower is expected to illuminate night skies on Wednesday.

Heralded as ‘Super Moon Monday’, the crater-filled natural satellite will appear approximately seven per cent larger than usual, as it comes nearer to Earth, News Corp reported.

A Perseid meteor shower will light up the sky on Wednesday night, increasing in magnitude over the next few days, before peaking on the 13th August.

According to astronomers, winter is the best season to star watch in Australia, as the Milky Way is directly above the southern hemisphere.

Check out the photos below

Super moon over Pittwater, Sydney | Photo: Alex Heber

Super moon over Sydney harbour. Home sick! pic.twitter.com/NtBP7jbL7e — Jonathan (@Jonoinengland) August 10, 2014

Cool photo of August 10 supermoon rising over Australia pic.twitter.com/UIbJz13WgF — Cynthia Gallaher (@swimmerpoet) August 10, 2014

