The 10 Coolest Photos From Super Bowl XLV

Kevin Baumer

The Green Bay Packers captured their fourth Super Bowl title by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.  

Take a look at the memorable night from the perspective of the players, the fans, and the coaches with our 10 favourite photos of Super Bowl XLV.

Clay Matthews goes airborne to try to tackle Rashard Mendenhall

Charles Woodson grimaces after injuring his shoulder

Jordy Nelson dives for the end zone

The Black Eyed Peas perform at halftime

A dejected Steelers fan looks on

Mike McCarthy receives a Gatorade shower

Packers fans show off their Aaron Rodgers-inspired championship belts

Confetti rains down after the Packers won 31-25

Nick Collins's children play in the confetti

Aaron Rodgers hoists the Lombardi Trophy

