The 10 Coolest Photos From Super Bowl XLV

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

The Green Bay Packers captured their fourth Super Bowl title by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.



Take a look at the memorable night from the perspective of the players, the fans, and the coaches with our 10 favourite photos of Super Bowl XLV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.