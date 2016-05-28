PHOTOS: Sydney lights up for Vivid opening night

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

The 2016 Vivid Sydney festival kicked off on Friday night bringing three weeks of incredible light installations, music events and talks across the city.

The Circular Quay precinct lit up for the opening night with the Sydney Opera House putting on a show for viewers with contemporary Australian indigenous art.

Other areas in the city which were also illuminated included Martin Place, Walsh Bay, the Royal Botanic Gardens and The Rocks.

This year, the winter attraction is expecting to pull in more than 1.7 million visitors — the number of visitors seen as last year’s festival which delivered a record $63.2 million in visitor expenditure to NSW.

Vivid Sydney is currently in its eighth year. It will run from May 27 to June 18 with lights on from 6pm to 11pm each night.

Here’s a selection from last night’s opening.

