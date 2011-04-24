Beautiful Photos Of Half-Colonial Half-Futuristic Singapore

Photo: Frank Slack on flickr

The Singapore boom will blow your mind. Just ask Jim Rogers, who moved there several years ago:”Singapore 40 years ago was a swamp with a half a million people. Singapore now, 40 years later, is the country with the largest foreign currency reserve per capita of any country in the world. It’s got the best education in the world, the best health care in the world. It’s astonishing to come to Singapore and see that everything works.”



Visually this city is unlike anywhere else.

Colonial areas like the barracks at Dempsey Park have been converted to shops and wine bars.

Waterways in this port city, like Boat Quay and Clarke Quay, have diminished in importance to maritime trade. Now they too are known for bars and restaurants.

Photographer Frank Slack has captured images of a city in transition.

