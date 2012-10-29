The Steelers Are Wearing The Ugliest Throwbacks Ever

To celebrate 80 seasons of Pittsburgh Steelers football, the team is wearing throwbacks today which can best be described as a cross between prison gear and a bumblebee. But what is really interesting is that while the Steelers are describing these as being from 1934, that might not be accurate.



Uni-Watch.com posted an excellent piece on the history of these uniforms. In short, there is no evidence that the Steelers ever wore these unis during the 1934 season. In fact, while the historical record is incomplete, they may have only been worn once, during the 1933 season, a 32-0 loss.

And if the Steelers did only wear the bumblebee set once, there was probably a good reason… because they are horrendous (click on any image for a larger size)…

Photo: Fox Sports

Photo: Fox Sports

Photo: Fox Sports

Photo: Fox Sports

