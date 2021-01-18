Photos show how states Capitol buildings across the US are beefing up security ahead of Inauguration Day

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Pedestrians walk by fencing that was erected along Constitution Avenue on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC.

State officials nationwide are securing their government buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

Extensive safety measures come after a warning from the FBI about possible “armed protests” at Capitol buildings in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

Photos show how some states are beefing up their security to prevent attacks or breaches like those during the Jan. 6 deadly US Captiol riots.

Officials are preparing security at state buildings across the country ahead of Inauguration Day following the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection at the US Capitol building.

On January 6, pro-Trump supporters breached at the US Capitol building which resulted in five deaths and a second impeachment for President Donald Trump.

Last week, an FBI bulletin reported by ABC News signalled the possibility of armed demonstrations at the US Capitol and other state capitol buildings nationwide.

More than 20,000 troops were deployed to Washington, DC to assist local law enforcement to ensure a peaceful transfer of power ahead of Inauguration Day.

Amid security concerns, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president election Kamala Harris will still be sworn in on January 20 outside of the US Capitol building. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and other surrounding area officials in Mayland and Virginia have urged people to stay home and not attend the inauguration ceremony.

“On January 20, there will be a transition of power, and we will work together, and with our partners in the federal government, to ensure the safety of the National Capital Region,” Bowser, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in a joint statement.

“Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, DC and to instead participate virtually,” the statement continued.

Photos show how some states are increasing security efforts at capitol buildings.

Pennsylvania

Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police stands guard at the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

Law enforcement in Pennsylvania are preparing to protect the state Capitol Complex in Harrisburg by taking safety measures in the event that violent protests occur, WGAL-TV reported.

“We are going to have hundreds of police mobilized which includes the Capitol Police, the state police, obviously Harrisburg police, and police from surrounding municipalities even the Pennsylvania National Guard,” Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse in a Twitter post on Friday.

“I think it’s possible to be optimistic while also being prepared for whatever comes our way,” Papenfuse said. “The Capitol will be defended, Harrisburg will be protected and we will make it through this challenging time together.”

Wisconsin

AP Photo/Morry Gash Police walk past armoured vehicles outside the Wisconsin state Capitol Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Security has been increased around the Capitol because of concerns that protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration could turn violent and destructive.

WMTV reported that capitol police and state National Guard are prepared, and the building windows were boarded up as a precaution.

It’s high noon and there is no protest at the Wisconsin Capitol. The ratio of journalists to protesters is ~20:0. pic.twitter.com/kTBvZVCQJ6 — Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) January 17, 2021

Virginia

Eze Amos/Getty Images Windows and doors to the Virginia State Capitol building are all boarded up ahead of the January 18th lobby day planned gun rally at the state capitol. on January 15, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.

WRIC-TV reported that the Virginia National Guard and state police are mobilized around the state Capitol in Richmond as some windows are boarded up for protection.

“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with ill intent in your heart, you need to turn around and go home, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said at a press conference. “You are not welcome here, and you are not welcome in our nation’s capitol.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said his state is 'ready' as the FBI warned of possible violent demonstrations at capitols across the country, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration https://t.co/AxJSOXigGj pic.twitter.com/RCcdXVZHxw — Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2021

“And if you come here and act out…Virginia will be ready,” Northam continued.

According to WTVR-TV, Virginia Capitol Square will remain closed until at least January 21.

Michigan

AP Photo/Paul Sancya A Michigan National Guard vehicle blocks a street outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

In Michigan, authorities are prepared for potential unrest. Although some protesters arrived at the building on Sunday, no one was arrested, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Some of the people who showed up today at the capitol have now left. Peaceful all day. Police and media remain. Snow is coming down a bit heavier. It’s looks like it wrapping up in Lansing. pic.twitter.com/14Umh9h8Sr — Elisha Anderson (@elishaanderson) January 17, 2021

New York

AP Photo/Hans Pennink New York state Police wearing tactical gear patrol the hallways of the state Capitol prior to a planned President Trump protest rally ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Albany, N.Y

Massive security efforts are underway at the New York State Capitol building in Albany with heavy police presence and barricades to protect the building, WNYT-TV reported.

A quiet NY Capitol amid rumors of protests here. Just State Police, reporters and some walkers https://t.co/v9PaQz5Emh pic.twitter.com/1YqcNu2G2g — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) January 17, 2021

“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, the New York State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol in Albany, an NYS police spokesperson told Democrat and Chronicle in a statement. “These restrictions are in place until further notice.”

South Carolina

AP Photo/Meg Kinnard Law enforcement officers stand watch at South Carolina’s Statehouse during an expected day of unrest across the country on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina officers stand firm outside the statehouse. The South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services announced “there were no arrests or incidents” following brief protests on Sunday.

SCDPS and law enforcement partners are maintaining a heightened security presence on State House grounds. There have been no arrests made on the grounds this weekend. Follow us for any updates. — SCBPS (@BPS_CRO) January 17, 2021

North Carolina

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images A barricade surrounds the perimeter of the North Carolina State Capitol as a pedestrian walks past on January 15, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper greenlit an estimated 350 National Guard troops in North Carolina, according to a January 13 press release.

Gov. Cooper has mobilized approximately 350 NC National Guardsmen to assist with upcoming security needs in North Carolina. NC will also send 200 Guardsmen to Washington, DC to help local authorities before and during the Presidential Inauguration.https://t.co/9vRYcdntrO pic.twitter.com/TV7gRS70M2 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 13, 2021

“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, DC and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe.” Cooper said in a press release. “I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation.”

Tennessee

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey A Tennessee State Trooper stands guard on the grounds of the State Capitol Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests at the nation’s Capitol and all 50 state capitol buildings beginning this weekend.

State troopers are on the ground to protect the state capitol in Nashville. The Tennessean reported that although there have been no demonstrations as of early Sunday afternoon, authorities remain alert.

No crowd at Tennessee Capitol but troopers remain on guard https://t.co/HfoLpkCWEQ — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) January 17, 2021

Utah

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Utah National Guardsmen walk near the Utah State Capitol Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

Utah Governor issued a state of emergency earlier this week in light of potential protests, according to KUTV.

FOX 13 reported that the National Guard and local state troopers are prepared for any possible threats.

Utah Gov. @SpencerJCox has declared a state of emergency ahead of potential protests. “We respect the right of Utah residents to peaceably assemble as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. But we draw the line at threats to physical safety or to the Utah Capitol building." pic.twitter.com/gNmpZmP2AC — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) January 15, 2021

Minnesota

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Members of the Minnesota State Patrol stand guard atop the stairs of the Minnesota Capitol building on January 17, 2021 in St Paul, Minnesota

In Minnesota, State Patrol stands guard as small pro-Trump protesters gathered in front of the Capitol building, FOX 9 reported.

Minnesota State Capitol: Three days ahead of Inauguration Day. State officials here say at the moment there is no credible, immediate local threat but they’re clearly still not taking any chances. pic.twitter.com/P5TTyABDZR — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 17, 2021

Massachusetts

AP Photo/Michael Dwye Boston police officers walk up Beacon Street toward the Statehouse, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boston.

CBS Boston reported that local authorities announced closed roads by the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston as a security measure.

According to WWLP-TV, the statehouse is currently closed.

A show of force in Boston as hundreds of BPD officers arrive to secure the Massachusetts State House ahead of concerns of protests. @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/nDn5qmF3L8 — Jessica Rinaldi (@jrinaldi5) January 17, 2021

Ohio

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete National Guard members load a vehicle at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio

The Ohio National Guard and Ohio State Highway Patrol are guarding the statehouse.

Protesters demonstrated in front of the building with no violent behaviour, according to WCMH-TV.

Things are quiet at the Statehouse. A big presence of Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio National Guard. The goal has always been to be underwhelmed and over prepared. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/DhrOIwR5pZ — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) January 17, 2021

Georgia

AP Photo/John Bazemore A Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T. team member stands guard outside the Georgia State Capitol building Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Constitution reported that the Georgia State Capitol building is heavily protected by state and capitol police and the state guard.

The Georgia State Capitol had few visitors Sunday. The occasional jogger. A small group BLM protestors. A church congregation praying for law enforcement. Eventually, two men wielding rifles made a brief visit. Roads are now starting to open. Capitol remains guarded. pic.twitter.com/qA3yJ23IKx — Josh Morgan (@photojmorgan) January 17, 2021

“Illegal, un-American activity like we saw last week in Washington, D.C., will not be tolerated in Georgia,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweetedThursday.”Let me be clear: if you’re coming to Georgia to break the law, it’s better to not come at all.”

Mississippi

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Deputy State Fire Marshal Kayla Riggs follows the agency’s explosive detection dog, ‘Ringo,’ as he walks down the steps of the third floor at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

At the Mississippi State Capitol building, capitol police and state highway patrol are present, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

.@FlippoLuke is at the Mississippi Capitol today as law enforcement monitors state capitols across the country. There have been widespread rumors of more protests and riots in the coming week after the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol January 6. https://t.co/nflRZQNpMd — Alyssa Newton ???? (@AlyssaKNewton) January 17, 2021

Texas

AP Photo/Eric Gay A Texas state trooper secures a gate at the Texas State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas

State officials announced that the Texas Capitol building is closed until after Inauguration Day, according to the Dallas Morning News.

BREAKING: Texas DPS is announcing the closure of the Capitol beginning Saturday through Wednesday. This comes after officials said they have learned of new intelligence about armed protests and “violent extremists.” — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 15, 2021

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement on Friday.

“As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law.”

Washington

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Washington National Guard members stand watch along a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Security is expected to remain tight at the Capitol at least through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

At the Washington State Capitol building in Olympia, the state National Guard monitors the area.

