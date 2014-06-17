Photos Show How Much Spurs' Big 3 Have Changed During Their 4 Championships Together

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Miami Heat in five games to capture their fifth NBA title in the last 16 seasons. The last four of those championships came during the era of the Spurs’ Big Three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.

A look back at photos from those four championship seasons reveals that two of the three have changed very little over those 12 seasons.

Duncan’s facial hair has evolved and occasionally his hair is a little longer. But it is fitting for the ever-consistent Duncan, that if we removed the years below the photos, we might have trouble putting them in order.

Parker, who was 20 years old and in his second season during the first title of the Big Three, may be even more consistent than Duncan.

The one that is jarring is Ginobili, who was a 25-year-old rookie during the 2002-03 season.

