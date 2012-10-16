These Body Builders Looked Absolutely Terrifying At Arnold Schwarzenegger's Competition This Weekend

Body builders spray tan themselves for competitions to make their muscles look even more defined. But when they take the spray tanning to the extreme (or miss a spot, like their faces), they look absolutely terrifying.



Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Arnold Classic Europe” was this weekend in Madrid and one of the competitors forgot to spray tan his face (via Gawker):

Photo: AP Images

These three don’t look human anymore:

Photo: AP Images

