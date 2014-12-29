PHOTOS: Spot The Dog, Mr Squiggle And Other Amazing Hay Bale Art Creations In Victoria's Tarrington

The annual hay bale art competition at Tarrington, Victoria. Mr Squiggle and Blackboard was judged overall runner up.

Tarrington in rural Victoria has just run its annual hay bale art competition as part of Laternenfest which celebrates the town’s German heritage.

Along with bringing out the beer and bratwurst, the south western Victorian town of about 200 tries its hand at creating art from hay bales.

This year is the 20th anniversary of Laternenfest, the festival of langterns, at Tarrington.

Colin Huf, the chair of Laternenfest, says the hay bale competition with 42 entries this year has become a major draw for tourists.

The winner.

When the competition ends on January 5, the bales go back to a local farmer who provided them for re-use.

There’s more photos of the hay bales here.

