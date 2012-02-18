PHOTOS: Spike Lee Is Sporting A Jeremy Lin High School Jersey At The Knicks Game

Spike Lee is a regular in the courtside seats at Madison Square Garden. It is also normal to see him wearing a basketball jersey. But typically, that would be a Knicks jersey. But not tonight.



For this evening’s game against the Hornets, Lee is wearing Jeremy Lin’s #4 Palo Alto jersey. We have no idea if this is an actual game-worn jersey or a replica. But either way, it is pretty awesome.

Photo: MSG Network

(via @sundownmotel)

Photo: @sundownmotel

