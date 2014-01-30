PHOTOS: Spectacular And Strange Cloud Formations From A Pilbara Storm

Thunder storms brought on by the monsoon season in Australia’s North West have created some unusual cloud formations.

Fans of Perth Weather Live, a website specialising in weather in Western Australia, captured some of them.

This is from about 200 kilometres south of Karratha:

Near Pannawonica, Western Australia. Photo by Dion Cherry via Perth Weather Live

This is in Port Hedland itself:

South Hedland in Western Australia. Photo by Elana Swayne via Perth Weather Live.

This was taken about 160 kilometres south of Port Hedland:

Redmont Mine Site south of Port Hedland. Photo by Kirsty Schut via Perth Weather Live

