PHOTOS: Spectacular And Strange Cloud Formations From A Pilbara Storm

Thunder storms brought on by the monsoon season in Australia’s North West have created some unusual cloud formations.
Fans of Perth Weather Live, a website specialising in weather in Western Australia, captured some of them.
This is from about 200 kilometres south of Karratha:
This is in Port Hedland itself:
This was taken about 160 kilometres south of Port Hedland:
