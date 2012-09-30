The Special Nebraska Uniforms Are Even Worse Than We Imagined

We first saw the special one-time-only uniforms to be worn by Wisconsin and Nebraska last month. The uniforms, seen below in action, are just an attempt by Adidas to jump on the wild uniform craze started by Nike and later joined by Under Armour, as Nebraska and Wisconsin represent two of Adidas’ bigger schools.



So now that we have seen them live, let’s take a closer look.

The Wisconsin uniforms are not terrible. The logo on the helmet is actually similar to one they wore in the ’50s and ’60s, so we get a bit of a throwback feel…

Photo: ESPN

Nebraska on the other hand is just a mess. Since when is black a major colour component for Nebraska. Back in the ’60s, the Cornhuskers had black numbers on their helmets. But to use this much black is just a silly attempt at being radical…

And with the dark red-on-black colours, you can’t even see the ‘N’ on the helmet unless the camera is zoomed in tight. And from far away, they look more like a high school team than one of the bigger programs in college football history…

Photo: ESPN

