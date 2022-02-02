This Spanish ghost village was underwater for 30 years. Photos show the ruins that emerged due to drought.

A general view shows the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters

A near-empty reservoir in Spain has revealed the ruins of Aceredo, a ghost village that has been underwater since 1992.

The village, located on the Spain-Portugal border, was purposefully flooded using a dam in order to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir, Reuters reported.

The ruins of Aceredo are now attracting tourists to the old, muddy streets and dilapidated buildings.

The water level in the Alto Lindoso reservoir is at 15% of its capacity, revealing a village that has been stuck in time, Reuters reported. A general view shows the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters The ruins of Aceredo village include partially destroyed buildings and lots of loose debris. A house is seen at the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters There are signs of life that once occupied the village, including an old cafe, a drinking fountain that is still spewing water, and a rusty car. A house is seen at the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters The mayor of the area, Maria del Carmen Yanez, said drought and the low levels of rain in recent months were to blame for the low water levels, Reuters reported. The roof of a house is seen in the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters She also blamed Portugal’s power utility that manages the reservoir, accusing it of “quite aggressive exploitation.” A house is seen at the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters Portugal’s power utility told the outlet drought was the cause of the low water level and that they are “efficiently” managing the water resources they control. A submerged tree is seen at the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters Maximino Perez Romero, a 65-year-old from the area, told Reuters: “It’s as if I’m watching a movie. I have a feeling of sadness,” adding: “My feeling is that this is what will happen over the years due to drought and all that, with climate change.” A general view shows the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters Jose Alvarez, who worked construction in Aceredo before it was submerged, told the outlet: “It’s terrible, but it is what it is. That’s life. Some die and others live.” A general view shows the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters Tourists are now coming to see the remains of a village that has been inaccessible for decades. A general view shows the ancient village of Aceredo that had been submerged by Limia river in the 1990s after the dam was built in Concello de Lobios, Spain, February 10, 2022. Miguel Vidal/Reuters