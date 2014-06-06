PHOTOS: Snow Season Starts Tomorrow But Where Is The Snow?

Snow season in Australia might start tomorrow but the slopes are bare and the snow… well, that’s non-existent.
On the plus side, the lack of snow and winter light has made for some beautiful photos of our Australian landscape.
Here’s some photos that the country’s snow enthusiasts are posting – and complaining about.
@SummitSun #Jindabyne #perisher #thredbo #Goodbyautumn Good by autumn from Jindabyne pic.twitter.com/h1IfubYr8k
— Ski Cheap (@ski_cheap) May 31, 2014
GREETINGS ALL☺☺♥♥♫♫
Lake Jindabyne NSW Australia.
PinterestLindaSutton pic.twitter.com/XcbchAVjjN
— Jeanette Sobey (@yebosfaye) May 28, 2014
#Thredbo, one day before the Aussie ski season officially opens. Better start praying to the snow gods! pic.twitter.com/6HgPaU2lds
— Mel Cornford (@melcornford) June 5, 2014
Thredbo looking stunning in the sunshine, sans snow. So warm I got sunburnt @ellinghausen pic.twitter.com/2va9dlFR6Z
— Joanna Heath (@JoannaEHeath) May 30, 2014
winter in Thredbo is not off to a good start. Opening weekend in 3 days and it's greener than ever. Where's the snow pic.twitter.com/M3QiJvDJXV
— Sabrina (@lilchickenface) June 3, 2014
