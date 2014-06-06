PHOTOS: Snow Season Starts Tomorrow But Where Is The Snow?

Snow season in Australia might start tomorrow but the slopes are bare and the snow… well, that’s non-existent.

On the plus side, the lack of snow and winter light has made for some beautiful photos of our Australian landscape.

Here’s some photos that the country’s snow enthusiasts are posting – and complaining about.

GREETINGS ALL☺☺♥♥♫♫ Lake Jindabyne NSW Australia. PinterestLindaSutton pic.twitter.com/XcbchAVjjN — Jeanette Sobey (@yebosfaye) May 28, 2014

#Thredbo, one day before the Aussie ski season officially opens. Better start praying to the snow gods! pic.twitter.com/6HgPaU2lds — Mel Cornford (@melcornford) June 5, 2014

Thredbo looking stunning in the sunshine, sans snow. So warm I got sunburnt @ellinghausen pic.twitter.com/2va9dlFR6Z — Joanna Heath (@JoannaEHeath) May 30, 2014

winter in Thredbo is not off to a good start. Opening weekend in 3 days and it's greener than ever. Where's the snow pic.twitter.com/M3QiJvDJXV — Sabrina (@lilchickenface) June 3, 2014

