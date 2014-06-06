PHOTOS: Snow Season Starts Tomorrow But Where Is The Snow?

sarah kimmorley

Snow season in Australia might start tomorrow but the slopes are bare and the snow… well, that’s non-existent.

On the plus side, the lack of snow and winter light has made for some beautiful photos of our Australian landscape.

Here’s some photos that the country’s snow enthusiasts are posting – and complaining about.

