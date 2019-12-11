15 modest-sized houses in San Francisco with huge price tags

Photo courtesy of Tom Baumgartner/Redfin Smaller-sized homes are being sold to whoever is willing to pay the most.

Once an unconventional city filled with artists, hippies, and misfits, San Francisco has now completely transformed into a startup oasis, where proximity to a tech shuttle stop has the power to skyrocket a townhouse’s value into the millions.

According to real estate company RedFin, the average price of a home in San Francisco is $US1.47 million, up 5% since last year. This steady rise has driven out natives, who are being outbid by the wealthy entrepreneurs of Silicon Valley. Views of the city, Golden Gate Bridge, and the bay are now worth millions, and small one- to two-bedroom homes tucked away in neighbourhoods like Russian Hill can cost upwards of $US1.6 million.

Take a look at 15 small homes with shocking price tags.

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom fixer-upper shows just how small potential homeowners need to go to afford housing in San Francisco.

Only 750 square feet, this small cottage is currently on the market for $US888,888. Listed as a “fixer-upper,” this home’s steep price tag proves how desperate residents of San Francisco are to find housing within the city.

This 719-square-foot home in the neighbourhood of Sunnyside may be modest — but its price tag sure isn’t.

Photo courtesy of Suna Mullins/McGuire Real Estate The neighbourhood feels more residential but is still in the urban hub.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is on the market for $US1,299,999. The Sunnyside neighbourhood gives homeowners a more suburban feel while still being in close proximity to San Francisco’s busier streets. This home has a large backyard and deck, but residents can easily walk, bike, or drive and be in the hustle and bustle within minutes.

More modern, inventive homes like this one are getting creative with limited space.

Photo courtesy of Suhl Chin/Zephyr Real Estate The house even has a driveway and one car garage.

This home is ideally located at the intersection of Glen Park, Miraloma, and Sunnyside. It is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,100-square-foot house that’s on the market for $US1,095,000. While the house is a modest size, it has million-dollar views of the southern hills from its deck.

This baby pink home may look modest — but it’s on the market for nearly $US2 million.

When you consider that it has unobstructed views of the city and the bay, the price tag is slightly less surprising … maybe.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the coveted Clipper Street offers the lucky homeowner a large back deck and a two-car garage, which is hard to come by in the jam-packed city, contributing to the listing price of $US1,995,000.

Some residents are even choosing to live in mobile tiny homes, but downsizing isn’t necessarily a cheap option.

This 10-by-30-foot mobile home is on the market in San Francisco for $US72,450. While the price tag is much more affordable than an actual home, finding and paying for a place to it is where things get tricky. In Isleton, California, about an hour drive outside of the heart of San Francisco, tiny home parking costs $US1,000 a week. That’s an extra expense that can add up quickly.

This sophisticated — yet small — one-bedroom condo has a million-dollar price tag.

This 850-square-foot, one-bedroom 1.5-bathroom condo in Cow Hollow is selling for $US1,200,000. Location is everything for this four-unit building, which is close to the Golden Gate Bridge, Union Street, and the Marina. The listing also mentions its proximity to SoulCycle, Equinox, and Lululemon, which are evidently selling points for any young tech entrepreneur.

By comparison, it’s no surprise this baby blue, Victorian home — in a prime location — has a price tag of nearly $US3 million.

Photo courtesy of Kristina Helb/Sotheby’s International Realty The house is on one of San Francisco’s iconic steep streets.

This home is on the market for $US2,950,000. The 3,428-square-foot house is quite large for the coveted Russian Hill neighbourhood, and it also has million-dollar views of the bay and Golden Gate Bridge.

Nearby is a small, bright yellow and purple cottage that sold for $US1.23 million.

Barbara Munker/picture alliance via Getty Images The quaint cottage is in an unbeatable location.

Homes are quickly snapped up, and this kitschy cottage was no exception. Back in 2015, this home sold for $US1.23 million. If it were on the market today, the asking price would likely be way higher.

Tucked behind a large tree is another baby blue home, a classic San Francisco cottage in the best location.

Photo courtesy of Brian Leung/Colliers International The home has a garage perfect for a small car.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located right near Noe Valley and the Mission, and especially close to the BART, tech shuttles, and the freeway. It is on the market for $US1,875,000.

The Victorian-inspired architecture gives the home a real-life dollhouse feel.

Photo courtesy of Brian Leung/Colliers International The blue stands out next to its neighbouring brown and green houses.

This narrow, three-level home is any renovator’s dream, if they can afford it.

The home has four bedrooms and an outdated kitchen that can be remodeled to fit your dream design. The location, on the extremely sought-after block north of Lake Street, earns the home the mega price tag of $US2,750,000.

Behind the flat-fronted facade is a hidden three-level house.

Photo courtesy of Katie Fones/Fones Realty Walk through the small gate into your own private space.

This 1,044-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is on the market for $US1,200,000. The home has high ceilings and the bedrooms are generously large, which can be a rare find in the crowded city. The house is also tucked away from the street, which could be a draw for homeowners looking for some quiet.

This classic suburban home with a large front and back lawn has a reasonable price tag compared to the Victorian-style homes in the heart of the city.

Photo courtesy of Iraj Zolnasr/Coldwell Banker Residential Br The house is only a 20-minute drive to the heart of San Francisco.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market for $US1,299,000 and is a great home for anyone looking for a little more open space and room for kids to run around. The house has a big backyard and parking for two cars, ideal for any commuter.

This modestly sized home in Noe Valley sold for $US1.8 million back in 2014.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

This 800-square-foot home sold for over $US600,000 more than the original asking price.

Located on the Outer Mission, this is a small home with a big price.

Photo courtesy of Tom Baumgartner/Redfin The home has an outdoor lot that is perfect for a garden.

This single-family, 880-square-foot home is on the market for $US899,000. The home has high ceilings and recently renovated floors, but being in walking distance from the BART is what truly raises this home’s desirability.

About three miles north is a lower-level condo in a dream location.

John DiDomenico/COMPASS The street is quieter than other classic San Francisco streets.

The lower level of this home is on the market for $US1,350,000, which is a reasonable price for the location just steps from Cole Valley, which is booming with new restaurants and shopping. This is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,300-square-foot home on a peaceful street with a newly renovated kitchen that floods with natural light. Plus, the outside baby blue colour is a classic touch.

