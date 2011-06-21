LIFE IN THE 1970s: Skateboarding And Hanging Out In Sunny California

Photo: Hugh Holland / mbart.com

It’s summertime and there is no better way to spend your days than being active outside.We are taking a look back at California’s skateboarding culture in the 1970s to reminisce about what life was like before people were obsessed with gadgets and screens.



Photographer Hugh Holland captured the unique lifestyle of young people hanging out in Burbank, Huntington Beach, Balboa and other hotspots in California.

M+B, the gallery representing Hugh Holland, kindly gave us permission to publish this amazing photo collection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.