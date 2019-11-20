A monkey with a face like a human has been single for 19 years, but zookeepers say it's because he's a bit of a jerk

Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images A tufted capuchin with eerily human-like features at Tianjin Zoo in China has been single his whole life.

A tufted capuchin at Tianjin Zoo in China is looking for love after being single his whole life.

The unnamed monkey went viral in 2018 for his eerily human-like facial features.

According to the Daily Mail, zoo officials say the monkey’s singledom is partly due to “a lack of fate.”

However, they added that the monkey is known for his “aggressive” personality: “[He] likes playing with mud and smashing coconuts.”

Probably not great first date material.

Love can be one of life’s greatest joys – but it can also be one of the greatest causes of heartbreak and distress, as a famous monkey in China seems to know too well.

The Daily Mail reports that a tufted capuchin at the Tianjin Zoo in China has been single for every one of his 19 years – and zoo officials are now hoping they can help him be a bit luckier in love.

Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images A tufted capuchin that went viral in China for its human-like facial features.

The unnamed primate, who came to the zoo in 2002, went viral last year with an eerily human-like face that launched plenty of memes.

Visual China Group via Getty Images Human-like facial features are one reason why a tufted capuchin at Tianjin Zoo in China went viral.

While zoo officials told the Daily Mail his lack of success in the love department could be due to “a lack of fate,” there could be another reason: apparently, he is not the easiest to get along with.

The Daily Mail reports that the monkey is known for his “aggressive” personality.

Visual China Group via Getty Images The unnamed monkey is said to have an ‘aggressive’ personality.

Zoo officials said: “He is very active and aggressive. [He] likes playing with mud and smashing coconuts.” Probably not great first date material.

Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images The primate is a star on Chinese social media.

According to NBC News, tufted capuchins are also known to rub their hands and feet in urine in order to try and attract a mate. A little off-putting.

Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images The monkey has three playmates, but they are too young to be romantic partners.

The monkey now has three playmates, but according to the Daily Mail, they are too young to be anything more than friends.

Visual China Group via Getty Images Tianjin Zoo officials remain hopeful the internet-famous mammal can eventually find love.

Perhaps it’s time the monkey undergoes a bit of a personality transformation in order to find a mate. After all, don’t most of us change at least a little for our partners?

Visual China Group via Getty Images Crowds have been flocking to photograph the monkey ever since he went viral for his human-like facial features.

