Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly chartering an Italian superyacht that costs more than $2 million a week to rent — take a look inside

Copyright Imperial Photo by Jeff Brown / Breed Media Jay-Z and Beyonce are chartering a new superyacht.

Beyonce spent her birthday vacationing on a high-end ship in Croatia with Jay-Z and their three kids, the Daily Mail and Total Croatia News reported earlier this week.

Imperial, a luxury yacht broker, is chartering the new superyacht called Lana, which can hold up to 12 guests and 31 crew members and will be available for private reservations, starting in the spring.

More than 300 feet long, the vessel comes with a spa and a beach club and costs more than $US2 million a week to vacation on.

It typically costs around $US150,000 a week to charter a luxurious superyacht for a week, per CNBC.

Jay-Z’s representatives did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are exploring European waters with their family aboard a new superyacht, according to multiple reports in TMZ, Daily Mail, and Total Croatia News.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City.

It’s the largest and most expensive yacht the couple has ever chartered, Forbes reported based on information from superyachtfan.com

Lana, the Benetti-built yacht, is more than 300 feet long.

While there are no official criteria to categorise a yacht as a superyacht, Bill Springer, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine Ocean Home, wrote for Forbes that “all superyachts are opulent enough to be equipped with an object that represents the epitome of luxury.”

This particular superyacht, known as Lana, will be available for charter for about $US2 million a week beginning in the spring.

This is more than the cost of a typical week-long superyacht rental, which can come to about $US150,000, per CNBC. Kismet, the 312-foot superyacht that Beyonce and Jay-Z travelled on in 2018, costs about $US1.3 million per week.

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Kismet Yacht on December 7, 2018, in Miami, Florida.

It features amenities like a gym, a spa, and a helicopter landing pad.

Clusters of couches and chairs are spread out on Lana’s decks for groups to hang out.

The sun deck comes with a heated pool that’s about nine yards long.

The same deck has a dining room that seats about 12 people.

Sculptures that decorate the yacht’s interior mimic the flow of the ocean, according to the company website.

Lana holds 12 total guests per trip who can stay in one of the eight suites aboard the ship.

Seven of them are referred to as VIP guest rooms, and each room has its own colour scheme.

The eighth room is a master suite.

This is the ship’s beach club, which is an entertainment area with a waterfront.

Lana also features a cinema room with a movie screen and a sound system.

The spa includes multiple treatment spaces like a steam room and massage area.

On the main deck, there’s another large dining room …

… and more lounging space.

Lana is a motor yacht and can cruise at 16 knots with a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.

