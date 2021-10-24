Boeing teamed up with a yacht interior design company to create a private jet cabin for the 737 MAX – see inside

Boeing Business Jets is Boeing’s private aviation sector, customizing its passenger aircraft for corporate or government customers. Business Jets Boeing Source: Boeing

The conversions allow for more space and enhanced onboard amenities for travelers, like a bedroom, shower, entertainment area, lounge, dining room, and office. Boeing Business Jets Jet Aviation Source: Boeing

BBJ works with a handful of designers to bring fresh concepts to the interior of its aircraft, with its most recent cabin collaboration bridging sea and sky. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Mark Berryman Design Source: Boeing

In partnership with Mark Berryman, a British superyacht design consultant, BBJ has revealed two new yacht-inspired interior concepts: Executive, which focuses on corporate flying… Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

And Private, which focuses on personal use. According to Berryman, the aesthetic for both concepts focuses on a combination of tans, browns, and beiges to give the plane a warm, luxurious feel without being too bold. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

The Executive concept offers an open space layout and up to 12 convertible workstations that can double as beds. “We spent a lot of time on the flexibility of spaces, things that could serve three of four purposes on one journey, and multifunctional spaces that are easy to convert,” Berryman told Robb Report. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Robb Report Source: Mark Berryman Design

The front of the Executive cabin has an open lounge area with 12 chairs, integrated printers, and TVs. Also in the front of the aircraft is a lavatory and small kitchenette. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

Continuing towards the middle of the jet is another large conference area with a long couch facing two swivel armchairs and a coffee table. The combination of textures, leather, and suede mixed with the wall art and plants give the space an elegant, cozy feel. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

Beyond the third lounge is a flying office with a desk, chair, TV, and couch. The power ports, light accents, and open concept make the space favorable for working on the go. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

At the back of the plane are a second lavatory, shower, and bedroom with a double bed and two L-shaped desk areas, perfect for a couple or two CEOs to work. The entire aircraft’s floor-to-ceiling wood design and “Asian accents” give the plane a relaxed, yacht-like feel, according to Berryman. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

“Most of what we saw when we looked around were very high-tech, sleek designs,” said Berryman. “They look great, but it’s not necessarily something you want for a 14- or 15-hour flight. We wanted people to feel like they could relax and put their feet up.” Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Robb Report Source: Mark Berryman Design

The second concept is Private, which was designed for personal use. The concept offers sleeping accommodations for eight and more private spaces than Executive, making it feel more like a house than a plane. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

The entrance of Private is a spacious foyer with a grey stone wall, adding to the luxurious feel of the private jet. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

The cabin concept also has a dining room with theater-style armchairs and a sofa… Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

A lounge with two armchairs, a TV, and a long sofa… Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

And an owner’s suite that includes an office with a desk and L-shaped couch… Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Source: Mark Berryman Design

A contemporary bedroom with an illuminated panel behind the bedhead… Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing Runway Girl Network Source: Mark Berryman Design

And an ensuite bathroom with a rainfall shower. Business Jets 737 MAX Concept Boeing