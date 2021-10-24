Boeing teamed up with a yacht interior design company to create a private jet cabin for the 737 MAX – see inside

- Boeing Business Jets revealed a new cabin collaboration with yacht interior designer Mark Berryman.
- The company’s converted MAX private jets can be fitted with Berryman’s Executive or Private interior concepts.
- The cabin designs’ aesthetic features brown, tan, and beige colors, wood walls, and “Asian accents.”
Boeing Business Jets is Boeing’s private aviation sector, customizing its passenger aircraft for corporate or government customers.
Source: Boeing
The conversions allow for more space and enhanced onboard amenities for travelers, like a bedroom, shower, entertainment area, lounge, dining room, and office.
Source: Boeing
BBJ works with a handful of designers to bring fresh concepts to the interior of its aircraft, with its most recent cabin collaboration bridging sea and sky.
Source: Boeing, Mark Berryman Design
In partnership with Mark Berryman, a British superyacht design consultant, BBJ has revealed two new yacht-inspired interior concepts: Executive, which focuses on corporate flying…
And Private, which focuses on personal use. According to Berryman, the aesthetic for both concepts focuses on a combination of tans, browns, and beiges to give the plane a warm, luxurious feel without being too bold.
The Executive concept offers an open space layout and up to 12 convertible workstations that can double as beds. “We spent a lot of time on the flexibility of spaces, things that could serve three of four purposes on one journey, and multifunctional spaces that are easy to convert,” Berryman told Robb Report.
The front of the Executive cabin has an open lounge area with 12 chairs, integrated printers, and TVs. Also in the front of the aircraft is a lavatory and small kitchenette.
Continuing towards the middle of the jet is another large conference area with a long couch facing two swivel armchairs and a coffee table. The combination of textures, leather, and suede mixed with the wall art and plants give the space an elegant, cozy feel.
Beyond the third lounge is a flying office with a desk, chair, TV, and couch. The power ports, light accents, and open concept make the space favorable for working on the go.
At the back of the plane are a second lavatory, shower, and bedroom with a double bed and two L-shaped desk areas, perfect for a couple or two CEOs to work. The entire aircraft’s floor-to-ceiling wood design and “Asian accents” give the plane a relaxed, yacht-like feel, according to Berryman.
“Most of what we saw when we looked around were very high-tech, sleek designs,” said Berryman. “They look great, but it’s not necessarily something you want for a 14- or 15-hour flight. We wanted people to feel like they could relax and put their feet up.”
The second concept is Private, which was designed for personal use. The concept offers sleeping accommodations for eight and more private spaces than Executive, making it feel more like a house than a plane.
The entrance of Private is a spacious foyer with a grey stone wall, adding to the luxurious feel of the private jet.
The cabin concept also has a dining room with theater-style armchairs and a sofa…
A lounge with two armchairs, a TV, and a long sofa…
And an owner’s suite that includes an office with a desk and L-shaped couch…
A contemporary bedroom with an illuminated panel behind the bedhead…
Source: Mark Berryman Design, Runway Girl Network
And an ensuite bathroom with a rainfall shower.
According to Berryman, the aircraft’s private interior is designed with more bulkheads which offer more privacy and provide more wall space for art and niche space for sculptures or objects to be displayed.