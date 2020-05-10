Photos show how the world is readapting to socially-distanced life during the coronavirus pandemic, from plastic table barriers to taped-up urinals

Jorge Silva/Reuters People have lunch in a restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after restrictions were lifted in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020.

As some countries have started to lift their lockdown measures, public places have been making changes to adapt to government-issued social distancing measures.

More public places are using tape, floor markers and plastic dividers to help people comply with social distancing guidelines.

Photos show how people are trying to adapt to a new way of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

As some countries begin to lift their coronavirus lockdown measures, public places have been getting creative to adjust to social distancing guidelines.

From waiters wearing personal protective equipment to schools using plastic dividers between children, these photos show the world is adjusting to life under the coronavirus pandemic.

As countries begin to slowly lift their lockdown measures, many changes have to be made to public life in an effort to prevent second waves of COVID-19.

Associated Press

One of the places that have to adapt the most is restaurants. Some have been coming up with creative ways to enforce social distancing measures, including putting up dividers on tables.

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters People have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 6, 2020.

But in some places, a plastic divider is not enough. Diners in this Bangkok restaurant, for example, have been asked to sit diagonally from each other to maximise their distance.

Jorge Silva/Reuters People have lunch in a restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 4, 2020.

In other places, like this local Starbucks shop in Hong Kong, entire tables have been taped-off so that people can sit as far away from each other as possible.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters Tables and chairs taped up to maintain social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, on April 2, 2020.

A restaurant in Amsterdam took social distancing to a whole new level, by seating its diners in small greenhouses that can accommodate up to two people — preferably from the same household.

Eva Plevier/Reuters A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to guests in safe ‘quarantine greenhouses’ in Amsterdam on May 5, 2020.

The Dutch restaurant, called Mediamatic Eten, plans to open on May 21.

Restaurant owners and staff members will also have to rethink ways of how to keep service in line with government rules. Some waiters have been seen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to serve diners.

Eva Plevier/Reuters Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant in Amsterdam on May 5, 2020.

Coffee chains and fast-food restaurants are also having to make changes during the pandemic. This cafe in Bangkok is using a contactless pulley system to serve its customers.

Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters A man receives a coffee in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 20, 2020.

But it’s not just restaurants that need to adapt. Reopened sports facilities are being extra careful to avoid any social contact including this golf club in Washington, which is asking people to check-in and pay while talking over speakerphone

David Ryder/Reuters Golfers with the clubhouse at The Golf Club At Newcastle in Newcastle, Washington on May 5, 2020.

As some sporting events are set to start again behind closed doors, live audiences are being replaced with banners with pictures of people wearing face masks.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters Dummies replace the audience at a regular-season baseball game in Incheon, South Korea, on May 5, 2020.

On May 5, South Korea’s professional baseball league started up again in Seoul’s empty Jamsil stadium. Players were required to wear masks as 25,000 seats were left empty, according to the Washington Post

Other sporting events that are set to start again, but behind closed doors, include UFC and the Bundesliga.

One method seen in most countries involves using markers on the floor to help people comply with social distancing guidelines. From supermarkets…

Ahmed Yosri/Reuters People follow social distancing markings as they line up at a shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 2, 2020.

…to pharmacies, and little shops…

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines marking the distance customers have to keep apart, in Rome, Italy, on March 10.

…and even pedestrian walkways, like this one in Denmark.

Social distancing on public transport is set to become another challenge. But authorities are using methods like taping off to seats to ensure that no close contact is made.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Circles on the ground indicating where to sit and stand in a tramway in Nice, France, on May 6.

Other measures include regularly disinfecting public transport. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the MTA will “disinfect every train every 24 hours.”

The floor markers have been used on train platforms, to ensure people stand 6-feet apart while waiting for their train.

Benoit Tessier/Reuters Plastic circles on the ground indicating where to stand at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France, on May 5, 2020.

Other places adhering to social distancing guidelines include banks…

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, on April 24, 2020.

…hairdressers…

Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters Women are separated by dividers as they have their hair washed at Bella Rinova in Houston, Texas on May 8, 2020.

…and even public toilets, like these urinals seen in the UK.

John Sibley/Reuters Urinals to maintain social distancing on the M20 motorway in Maidstone, Britain, on March 26, 2020.

Children are also being prepped on social distancing in the countries where schools have been allowed to open again.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters Pupils sitting behind partition boards made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school in Den Bosch, Netherlands, May 8, 2020.

