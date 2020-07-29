15 photos show why Barbados is the perfect place to work remotely

GettyThis beachfront property in Barbados could be your home and office.

You’re never far from the sea in Barbados

You could live in an Airbnb with a pool and take a morning dip before starting work for the day.

Or perhaps you’d prefer a beachfront home where you could wake up to the sound of crashing waves.

You could make a stroll along the beach or a swim in the sea part of your morning routine, setting yourself up for a great day of work.

Speaking of work, why not take your laptop to a shady spot under a palm tree or umbrella on the beach?

The ocean view is bound to fuel your creativity and productivity.

At lunchtime, you could enjoy some delicious fresh food to fuel your brain.

And if you’re lucky you might catch some of the local wildlife, like baby turtles.

Lunch break snorkel? Don’t mind if we do. (Sure beats that at-home HIIT class.)

After a long day’s work, why not decompress with a walk along the harbour?

You can head into Bridgetown to pick up your groceries …

… and soak up the culture as you do.

End your day with a relaxing dinner overlooking the sea.

A drink or two and a plateful of fresh food always tastes better by the sea.

Have a moment of mindfulness watching the sunset, and then do it all again tomorrow.

