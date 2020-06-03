A Sunday in America: An hour-by-hour look inside the protests that unfolded in major cities across the US from noon to midnight

Taylor Borden
Jonathan Ernst/ReutersProtesters rally at the White House in Washington DC on May 31, 2020, with both tear gas and smoke hanging in the air.

Noon: Protests in Los Angeles, California, turned violent on Saturday night. By Sunday, thousands of National Guardsmen patrolled the area. Almost 1,200 people were arrested by Sunday night.

Ringo HW Chiu/AP ImagesMembers of California National Guard patrol, Sunday, May 31 in Los Angeles.

Source: Sacramento Bee, Los Angeles Times

1 p.m.: San Francisco’s Sunday protests began peacefully. By nighttime, a dusk-to-dawn curfew was instituted. The city’s fire chief said violence escalated — 140 emergency medical calls were made and firefighters put out 20 fires.

Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX via AP ImagesA sign is held up during a demonstration at City Hall in San Francisco, California on May 31.

Source: SF Chronicle

2 p.m.: According to the Detroit Free Press, hundreds have peacefully marched and protested in Detroit in the days prior. Sunday saw the largest crowd at the city’s police headquarters.

Seth Herald/Getty ImagesProtesters chant in front of police officers by the Police station in Detroit, Michigan on May 31.

Source: Detroit Free Press

3 p.m.: Hundreds gathered to eventually march toward Capitol Hill in Seattle, Washington. The protests lasted long past the city’s 5 p.m. curfew and later turned violent.

Lindsey Wasson/ReutersPeople chant and hold up their hands as they kneel on the street during a protest in Seattle, Washington on May 31.

Source: Seattle Times

4 p.m.: Protesters in Miami, Florida, blocked passage through a major road downtown. They were asked to leave by 6 p.m. and most cleared out ahead of the deadline.

Wilfredo Lee/AP ImagesProtesters against the death of George Floyd ride in their cars as they demonstrate Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Miami.

Source: Miami Herald

Nearby, in Fort Lauderdale, however, tear gas was deployed. The Miami Herald reported that this was in response to protesters throwing plastic water bottles at officers.

Maurice Ross/The Photo Access /MediaPunch/IPX via AP ImagesProtesters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 31.

Source: Miami Herald

5 p.m.: Stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were broken into before nightfall on Sunday. Police were said to have used pepper spray to disperse crowds of looters. There was also a demonstration outside the city’s art museum on Sunday that remained peaceful.

Matt Rourke/AP ImagesPeople run from the area as police officers approach stores that were broken into as protests continue on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Source: New York Times

6 p.m.: Protesters in Portland, Oregon marched downtown.

ReutersProtesters in Portland, Oregon on May 31.

Source: The Oregonian

Many chose to lay down in the street and chant “I can’t breathe,” referencing George Floyd’s words shortly before his death in police custody.

Terray Sylvester/ReutersProtesters in Portland, Oregon on May 31.

Source: The Oregonian

7 p.m.: A truck drove through a crowd of protesters who were blocking a highway in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Witnesses said the semi struck several people. Minneapolis Police said the driver was arrested.

Nora StephensA semi-truck rammed into a group of protesters on the I-35W highway in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday evening.

Source: Business Insider

8 p.m.: Tear gas was deployed by police officers in an attempt to disperse crowds in Louisville, Kentucky, before the city’s 9 p.m. curfew. 40 people were arrested. The National Guard was present.

Bryan Woolston/ReutersArmy National Guard Soldiers stand with Louisville Metro Police officers during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky on May 31.

Source: WLKY

9 p.m.: Police in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, fired tear gas after protesters began throwing objects at officers approaching the city’s 10 p.m. curfew.

Nick Oxford/ReutersProtesters check on each other after being exposed to tear gas in Oklahoma City on May 31.

Source: CNN

10 p.m.: Peaceful protests escalated around 10 p.m. on Sunday in Downtown Atlanta. A standoff between protesters and police resulted in fireworks and police firing tear gas.

Dustin Chambers/ReutersA protester borrows a police officer’s megaphone in Atlanta on May 31 to de-escalate a standoff.

Source: Reuters

11 p.m.: Protesters remained outside the White House past Washington DC’s 11 p.m. curfew. They faced pepper bullets and tear gas.

Jonathan Ernst/ReutersProtesters rally at the White House in Washington DC on May 31, 2020.

Source: Washington Post

The basement of St. John’s, the historic church that has hosted every president since James Madison, was set on fire. The church’s American flag was apparently tossed into a bonfire, according to the Washington Post.

Evelyn Hockstein/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesA flag burns over the murder of George Floyd on May 31 near the White House in Washington, DC.

Source: Washington Post

Midnight: By midnight, stores in New York City were being looted, specifically in the wealthy SoHo neighbourhood.

Eduardo Munoz/ReutersProtesters prepare to loot a Foot Locker in Manhattan on May 31.

Source: New York Times

On Monday, the New York City Police Department said over 250 people were arrested as a result of Sunday’s protests, and six officers were injured.

Eduardo Munoz/ReutersA protester runs while looting in Manhattan on Sunday night.

Source: New York Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.