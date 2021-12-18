Walmart is making moves into drones — here’s how they plan to do it

Walmart is making big moves as it continues to invest in its drone delivery operation to quickly and efficiently serve customers by air. is expanding its drone delivery network. Walmart Source: Insider

Since September 2020, Walmart has partnered with three drone delivery startup companies, including Flytrex, Zipline, and DroneUp, to create a diverse operation.

In an interview with Insider's Áine Cain in 2020, Tom Ward, the retailer's senior vice president for last-minute delivery, said each device offers something different and the company has been experimenting "to increase [delivery] speed and convenience in a very new and innovative way." Drone hovering above Walmart parking lot DroneUp

According to Walmart, DroneUp, in partnership with Quest Diagnostics, delivered COVID-19 kits to customers in North Las Vegas and Cheektowaga, New York during the height of the pandemic… DroneUp focused on COVID-19-related deliveries

Flytrex flew groceries and household goods to residential areas in a trial in Fayetteville, North Carolina… drone. Flytrex

And Zipline, which just launched on Friday, will focus on delivering health and wellness items in Northwest Arkansas. drone takes off from a 25-foot (7.62m) long platform.

Since its trial runs, Walmart has found success in its partnerships and is making moves to increase and improve its drone delivery operation, which is good for the 90% of the US population that lives within 10 miles (16km) of one of the company's 4,700 stores. Employees and customers in Walmart.

In May 2021, Flytrex received a permit from Federal Aviation Administration to fly over people, increasing the number of homes it could serve in Fayetteville, North Carolina by over 2,000, according to Industry Dive. 's drones deliver goods to back yards in North Carolina.

Before acquiring the FAA permit, Flytrex could only fly one set unpopulated route between the distribution center and an outdoor recreation area. The autonomous drones can carry up to 6.6 pounds and fly for three and a half miles, according to the company. Walmart distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walmart is also officially expanding its partnership with DroneUp after completing hundreds of test flights delivering COVID-19 self-collection kits and proving it could deliver products in just minutes versus hours. takes off from a platform at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Farmington, Arkansas.

The company's first airport "hub" is at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Farmington, Arkansas, but the service will be a multi-site operation and have two other locations, one in Rogers, Arkansas, and the other in Bentonville, Arkansas. 'hub' at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Farmington, Arkansas.

The autonomous delivery service in November and allows customers to order thousands of items by drone in as little as 30 minutes. Walmart partners with .

"When we invested in DroneUp earlier this year, we envisioned a drone delivery operation that could be quickly executed and replicated across multiple stores," Ward said in a press release. "Opening our first hub within months of our initial concept showcases DroneUp's ability to safely execute drone delivery operations with speed." residential delivery.

DroneUp has also recently acquired AirMap, which is a global airspace management software. The move will improve the safety of unmanned vehicles, as well as improve companies' ability to deliver products, assisting in the labor shortage. vehicle

Meanwhile, Walmart and Zipline launched their autonomous delivery operation in November after over a year of prepping. Walmart and parnter.

According to the retailer, Zipline will deliver health products like medicines and thermometers to residents in a 50-mile (80km) radius of Pea Ridge, Arkansas' Walmart Neighborhood Market, which has a distribution center set up behind the store. Distribution center behind Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

The drone's long-range capabilities will allow rural areas and at-risk populations, like elderly communities, to get necessary supplies without having to trek to the store, Ward said in a press release. Packages are loaded into the drone and launched from a 25-foot (7.62m) platform.

"Zipline's autonomous aircraft present an incredible opportunity to offer customers an on-demand delivery option for the items they need now, such as a thermometer, non-prescription medication or an emergency pack of diapers," Ward said. drone.

Zipline and DroneUp are just the latest innovations in Walmart's booming delivery network, which is offered from over 3,000 stores across the US and reaches over 70% of the country's population, according to the company. delivery.

Recently, Walmart announced it had begun using fully autonomous trucks to transport customer grocery orders between a fulfillment center and Bentonville, Arkansas' Walmart Neighborhood Market. Walmart driverless truck. Watch from the front seat as a fully driverless Walmart truck makes a delivery