Photos show people receiving the first US doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Scott Heins/Getty Images Lenox Hill Hospital Chair of Emergency Medicine Yves Duroseau receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre.

The United States administered the first US doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The first batch of vaccines were administered to healthcare workers in Queens, New York.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse, was the first American to get the vaccine.

Here are photos of the first Americans to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to US patients were administered at some hospitals Monday morning.

On Friday, the FDA approved a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine developed by the drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech.

Trucks carrying the vaccine were seen leaving Pfizer’s Michigan manufacturing centre on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later some of the highest priority Americans, including health care workers in New York, were on the receiving end of the needle.

The first batch was distributed at the Long Island Jewish Medical Centre, in Queens, New York.

Sandra Lindsay, an intensive care nurse was the first American to be inoculated.

It will take months to vaccinate every American who wants it.

History being made as NY’s first vaccine is administered pic.twitter.com/rSIGaqyVNe — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) December 14, 2020

More than 16 million Americans have been infected by the novel coronavirus since it first arrived in the US last winter, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the vaccine is imperative to bringing the pandemic to the end but won’t stop the ongoing surge of cases in the US and is not an excuse to end other measures meant to reduce the spread of the disease.

Here are photos of what it looks like to get the coronavirus vaccine in the US.

The vaccines are stored in small vials and injected with a syringe

Vaccines have to be transported in extremely cold conditions and are being shipped in industrial freezers designed to move perishable food like tuna

Scott Heins/Getty Images Dr. Michelle Chester prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre in Queens.

Long Island Jewish Medical Centre in New Hyde Park, New York, was the first hospital to role out the COVID-19 vaccine in the US

Healthcare workers are among the first wave Americans to be inoculated

Scott Heins/Getty Images Registered Nurse Stephanie Cal receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre.

The FDA found no major health concerns with the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine

Lindsay spoke about her experience at a press conference Monday morning

Scott Heins/Getty Images After getting the injection, Lindsay said she was feeling well and thanked the front line workers and her colleagues.

New York, which was once the epicentre of the virus, is confronting a second wave

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attended the vaccination by video call

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan ‘This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war,’ Cuomo said.

Dr. Jason Smith was the first Kentucky resident to be vaccinated

Jon Cherry/Getty Images Smith showed off his bandage to the press at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Five employees of the University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky got the vaccine

Jon Cherry/Getty Images Beth Sum, RN, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at University of Louisville Hospital.

Ohio State University received one box of 975 doses of the vaccine

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Ohio State employee Lauren Chisholm, left, receives the vaccination from Robert Weber.

Connecticut has a phased approach to vaccinating, with healthcare workers getting priority

AP Photo/Jessica Hill Hartford HealthCare’s Colleen Teevan administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a front-line healthcare worker outside of Hartford Hospital.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.