A growing number of US officials are sharing photos receiving the coronavirus vaccine to encourage Americans to get vaccinated

ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi receives a COVID-19 vaccination shot by doctor Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States in her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on December 18, 2020.

A number of US officials have shared images of themselves receiving the first doses of their coronavirus vaccine, just one week after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot vaccine for emergency use.

While it is up to state governments to determine how to distribute the vaccine, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended it first got to healthcare workers and at-risk people, like nursing home residents.

Lawmakers and other officials have early access as part of “continuity of government” protocols and have shared their experiences receiving the vaccine, hoping to instill trust in it.

Vice President Mike Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on Friday in an event that was broadcast by major news outlets and live-streamed by the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday received the first of the two-part COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, in a public event that was live-streamed by the White House and carried by major news outlets.

His wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, also publicly received their first dose of the vaccine on Friday. Their public vaccinations marked an attempt by the White House to convince Americans that the vaccine is safe amid baseless conspiracy theories and other fears surrounding it.

While experts have said the vaccine for COVID-19 will not be widely available until later next year, a number of lawmakers and other officials moved to the front of the line to get publicly vaccinated as part of “continuity of government” protocols. Though, as RollCall reported, it’s unclear from which supply these vaccines are coming.

Vaccination distribution is otherwise left up to state governments, although the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended it first be administered to healthcare workers followed by at-risk populations, like nursing home residents.

Many lawmakers and officials, like Pence on Friday, have since shared photos of themselves receiving the shots as a means of instilling public trust in the vaccine, which was authorised last week by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency usage.

One lawmaker, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson, said Friday he would allow his constituents to decide if he took the vaccine now, as a means to help instill public confidence, or if he should instead wait until it was more widely available to the general population.

The vaccine rollout comes during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, which has killed more than 315,000 people in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are lawmakers and officials who have shared news of their vaccinations.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were vaccinated in Washington, DC, on Friday morning in an event that was live-streamed by the White House and broadcast by major news networks.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images US Vice President Mike Pence receives the COVID-19 vaccine on December 18, 2020.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received a vaccine during the live-streamed event Friday.

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images Surgeon General Jerome Adams receives a COVID-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine at the White House on December, 18, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, said he took the vaccine on Friday, tweeting: “It’s time for Congress to do its job and finish what our bipartisan group started by passing emergency COVID relief.”

Mitt Romney/Twitter Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he received the vaccination for COVID-19 on Friday.

Source: Twitter

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, tweeted a photo of himself receiving the vaccine Saturday, and said, “if enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives.”

Lindsey Graham/Twitter South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Saturday tweeted photos of him receiving the vaccine for COVID-19.

Source: Twitter

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, also received the first of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, on Saturday shared her experience getting vaccinated, telling her followers: “I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Twitter In a photo posted to Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Twitter

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, said he was vaccinated on Friday, adding that he hoped “that every American over the age of 16 will get vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

James Clyburn/Twitter Majority Whip James Clyburn received the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, he said.

Source: Twitter

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said he received the vaccine on Friday and said “vaccines are how we beat this virus.”

Mitch McConnell/Twitter Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Source: Twitter

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said she received the first shot on Saturday, adding “the vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives.”

Elizabeth Warren/Twitter Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren shared a photo Saturday of her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Twitter

Other officials who have said they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks during an interview with MSNBC in the Russell Rotunda in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

