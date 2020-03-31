Inside the $500 million art heist from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum that still hasn't been solved 30 years on

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe / Getty This is one of the paintings stolen in the mysterious heist in 1990 that is still unsolved.

In 1990, two thieves pretended to be police officers and robbed the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, taking what’s worth an estimated 500 million dollars.

Despite a number of suspects, including the Mafia and the Irish Republican Army, the robbery still hasn’t been solved after 30 years.

It is America’s greatest art heist.

In the early hours of March 18, 1990, two thieves walked into Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum disguised as police officers.

They bound and gagged two guards, then stole 13 pieces of art by artists like Rembrandt, Vermeer, Degas, and Manet.

They were inside for 81 minutes. The total value of the stolen artworks is worth an estimated $US500 million.

It’s been 30 years, and none of the pieces have been seen in public since. The case has never been solved.

Here’s what happened, in photos.

On the evening of March 18, 1990, two white men sat quietly in a red hatchback near a side entrance to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, according to several people walking on the street that night.

Tom Herde/The Boston Globe / Getty The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum at 280 Fenway in Boston on March 18, 1990.

Source: Boston.com

The museum is a 15th-century Venetian palace, built almost a hundred years earlier to house philanthropist Isabella Stewart Gardner’s private art collection.

Barney Burstein/Corbis/VCG / Getty Detail of Isabella Stewart Gardner by John Singer Sargent

She died in 1924. In her will, she said the collection had to remain exactly as she left it.

Up until the robbery, none of its 2,500 works had moved, let alone been replaced, or stolen.

Sources: The New York Times, Vanity Fair

After midnight, as St. Patrick’s Day festivities were coming to an end, the two men wearing police badges rang the museum’s buzzer.

Bettmann Archive/Getty A view of the Dutch Room and south wall of the courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum in Boston in 1990.

They told the security guard they were there to investigate a disturbance on the grounds.

Sources: The New York Times, Boston.com

Rick Abath, the 23-year-old nightwatchman, saw them on the video monitor and buzzed them in at 1.24 a.m. He told NPR, “They had hats, badges, they looked like cops, and I let them in.”

Reuters/Jim Bourg Security guard Paul Daley stands guard at the door of the Dutch Room of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston March 21, 1990.

Abath was asked if there was any other security. He told them another guard was on duty, and called him to come down.

After they had both security guards in one room, one of the thieves said: “gentlemen this is a robbery.”

Sources: NPR, The New York Times

The FBI later provided descriptions of the two men, with and without mustaches.

Bettmann Archive/Getty The FBI released sketches of the two men who posed as Boston Police officers and robbed the Isabella Steward Gardner museum of priceless art treasures.

The first suspect was a white male, with dark hair and eyes, of medium build, who wore wire rim glasses.

The second suspect was a larger white male, with dark hair and eyes, in his early 30s.

Sources: NPR, The New York Times

The thieves duct-taped both guards’ eyes, taped Abath’s chin to the other guard’s head and handcuffed him to an electrical box.

AP A security guard stands outside the Dutch Room of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

The only other security that impeded the thieves was an alarm that rang when they went too close to a painting, and they promptly smashed it.

Sources: NPR, Boston.com

Over 81 minutes, the thieves took 13 works, including paintings by Vermeer, Degas, Manet, and two by Rembrandt that had been cut out of the frame, meaning they would never be the same even if they were recovered. They also took a Chinese Bronze beaker and a finial flag pole top.

Bettmann Archive/Getty The Dutch room at the Isabella Steward Gardner museum.

Sources: NPR, Boston Magazine, The New York Times

According to Boston Magazine, “the thieves did so little, and got away with so much.”

Tom Herde/The Boston Globe via Getty Karen Haas, former acting curator of the museum, during a news conference outside the museum to show photos of the stolen artwork taken.

Sources: NPR, Boston Magazine,

And they did it without leaving behind any clues. According to Vanity Fair, all that remained was a “cascade of 360-year-old paint chips.”

Gil Friedberg /The Boston Globe / Getty The Tapestry Room at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston on Nov. 14, 1966.

Sources: Vanity Fair

The police didn’t arrive until 8.15 a.m. Later in the day, Curator Karen Haas and director Anne Hawley held a news conference. They told reporters the stolen works were worth “more than $US200 million.”

Lisa Bul / AP Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum director Anne Hawley, and curator Karen Haas react during a news conference at the museum where thieves stole a number of priceless art treasures in an early morning heist on March 19.

But an exact value was impossible because they had been purchased years earlier, and there were no comparable sales.

Sources: The New York Times, Boston.com

The mystery began from the very choices the thieves made. They left more valuable paintings, like one called the “Rape of Europa,” and took a small sketch from Rembrandt.

Tom Landers/The Boston Globe / Getty Anne Hawley answers questions at a news conference in the museum’s garden area about the robbery of 13 pieces of art on March 19, 1990.

Director Anne Hawley suggested it was a “hit list,” ordered by someone.

While later reports in The New York Times suggested the fact they cut the art from the frames meant they weren’t aware of how valuable the art was.

Source: The New York Times

There were monetary problems involved in the recovery. The museum was not insured for the theft. And even though the museum offered a $US1 million reward, it prompted few leads over the next few years.

Tom Landers/The Boston Globe / Getty Outside the museum a man tells members of his party that the tour they were going to have was cancelled due to the robbery.

Sources: Vanity Fair, The New York Times, The New York Times

From the beginning, the FBI were following leads. The New York Times reported on March 22, four days after the robbery, that agents were interviewing “almost anyone with even a remote tie to the museum, including caterers and repairmen.” But not everyone was impressed.

Tom Herde/The Boston Globe / Getty Two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents leave the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston with a box and a bag of presumably evidence from the overnight robbery of 13 pieces of art on March 18, 1990.

Hawley later told Ulrich Boser, a journalist who wrote a book about the theft, that the FBI agents first on the case appeared inexperienced.

In 2007, she said to him: “Why didn’t the FBI have the capacity to assign a senior-level person? Why was it not considered something that needed immediate and high-level attention?”

Sources: The New York Times, The New York Times, Christian Science Monitor

Hawley was deeply involved with efforts to try get the paintings back. At one point, according to local radio station WBUR, she even requested the Vatican issue a papal appeal to recover the paintings.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe / Getty Anne Hawley in 2015 as she prepared to step down from her role as director of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

Source: WBUR

There were many suspects — from the security guards to local mob members to mafia boss Jim “Whitey” Bulger, as well as the Irish Republican Army.

FBI / AP This Monday, March 18, 2013, file copy photo of a poster provided by the FBI, shows a likeness of the stolen Vermeer painting, ‘The Concert,’ that was stolen from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990.

Over the next 23 years, more than a dozen Boston “underworld figures” were questioned, according to The New York Times.

Sources: The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, The New York Times

Six days after the theft, with no concrete answers, the museum reopened.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe / Getty A guard opens a gate at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston on March 24, 1990, six days after 13 pieces of art were stolen from the museum.

Source: The New York Times

Even though the museum was open, it was changed. The empty frames were an obvious reminder of the robbery. But under Gardner’s will nothing could be replaced.

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis / Getty Four school girls take notes, near an empty frame which once held the stolen Rembrandt, during a visit to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Sources: The New York Times, Vanity Fair

The first promising lead didn’t appear until 1994, after hundreds of tips and one failed FBI mission to Japan in 1992. Hawley received an anonymous letter written from New York.

Josh Reynolds / AP The empty frame, centre, from which thieves cut Rembrandt’s ‘Storm on the Sea of Galilee’ remains on display at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

It said the paintings could be returned for $US2.6 million, and full immunity for both the thieves and the people keeping the paintings.

Sources: Vanity Fair, Boston.com

The letter said they were in archival conditions but a decision needed to be made soon. The urgency was because the paintings were in a country where a person who didn’t know they had been stolen could claim legal ownership.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe / Getty A sign is all that remains of ‘The Concert,’ a painting by Jan Vermeer, in the Dutch Room at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1994.

The writer requested that the number “1” be put into the Boston Globe’s currency box if the museum wanted the deal to go ahead.

Hawley took the letter to the FBI, and then to the Boston Globe. Management at the newspaper agreed to help and ran a “1” in the middle of the value of the Italian lira.

Hawley received a second letter that raised concerns about the FBI. After that she never heard from the letter writer again.

When she retired in 2015, she said the loss of the Vermeer’s “The Concert” still haunted her.

Sources: WBUR,Boston.com,The Guardian

In 1997, at FBI’s urging, the museum increased the reward to $US5 million. Then, in August, antique dealer William P. Youngworth said he could get 11 of the 13 artworks back.

George Rizer/The Boston Globe / Getty Antiques dealer William P. Youngworth III with his attorney Howard Lewis, addresses the media outside of federal court in Boston in 1997.

He made the announcement standing outside a Boston court, where he was about to face firearm possession and substance charges.

It garnered media attention. In September, he appeared on ABC News’ “Nightline,” and said he could “probably facilitate” the work being returned. He also clarified he hadn’t stolen them since he was in prison at the time.

He dismissed questions on “Nightline” about whether it could be a scam. He said: “What would be the point of staging an elaborate hoax like this? You think they’re just going to hand over the money without getting the art? ‘Here’s your suitcase, come back when you can with the stuff?’ I don’t think so.”

Sources: Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times

In exchange for the paintings, Youngworth wanted the $US5 million reward, immunity from prosecution, and art thief Myles J. Connor Jr. to be released from prison three years early.

Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma / Getty Myles J Connor Jr in 1997.

Connor was in prison at the time of the theft but authorities had suspected his involvement, since he had previously “scoped out,” the museum, according to The New York Times.

Connor had also helped Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts recover a different stolen Rembrandt painting.

However, his lawyer repeatedly said, “Myles would never tolerate butchering art,” according to Vanity Fair. This was alluding to the Rembrandt paintings that were cut out of the frame.

A week after his first press conference, Youngworth took a reporter from the Boston Herald named Tom Mashberg to a warehouse and showed him what looked like Rembrandt’s “Storm on the Sea of Galilee.”

Barney Burstein/Corbis/VCG / Getty Storm on the Sea of Galilee by Rembrandt van Rijn.

Mashberg wrote about the experience for Vanity Fair. He described the moment he saw the painting, whether it was a replica or not: “Gingerly he extracted a large, rolled-up canvas, which he unfurled before me. It was, I am certain, Rembrandt’s The Storm on the Sea of Galilee, arguably the most famous missing painting in the world.”

“I saw frayed edges, where the painting had been cut from its frame on the night it was stolen, and I was shown, in the flashlight’s beam, Rembrandt’s signature,” he wrote.

Mashberg also wrote that he knew Youngworth was the person who often looked after goods that had been stolen by Connor.

Sources: The New York Times, Vanity Fair

By late September, Youngworth told The New York Times, “The Feds don’t want it to happen.” He said they didn’t want to have an ex-con be the one to find the paintings.

George Rizer/The Boston Globe / Getty Antiques dealer William P. Youngworth III, seated with his attorney Howard Lewis nearby, is pictured outside of federal court in Boston on September 11, 1997.

At that point, the FBI and the museum’s goals were different. The museum wanted the art back, while the FBI wanted to make an arrest.

Youngworth went to prison, and the search continued.

Sources: The New York Times, Vanity Fair

The next notable lead was in 1999, when a man named David Turner was arrested with others by the FBI on the way to a robbery. The group was armed with six guns and a hand grenade.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe / Getty David Turner smiles after being released from federal custody in Boston on Nov. 13, 2019.

The FBI suspected Turner was involved in the 1990 art heist and offered to lower his sentence if he provided information.

He refused and went to jail until 2019.

Source: The Daily Mail

In the 2000s, the FBI investigation continued. Special Agent Charles Prouty told CNN that unlike a murder investigation that gets harder to solve the longer it goes, time passing could bring investigators closer to cracking it.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe / Getty Rembrandt’s ‘The Storm on the Sea of Galilee,’ is just a framed section of fabric wall covering as these two visitors to the Gardner Museum observed.

According to CNN, it usually takes years or decades to solve an art theft.

Prouty told the network: “As time passes, relationships change, people are divorced, people may die.”

In 2005, the museum hired security consultant Anthony Amore as its head of security. His role included helping the FBI with its investigation. In 2018, he was still speaking with agents on a daily basis.

Ryan McBride / AFP / Getty Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, stands inside of the courtyard on December 27, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to WBUR, trying to recover the art was all-consuming for Amore.

In his bedroom he had a full-size replica of one of the paintings called “The Concert.”

In his office, he had a replica of Rembrandt’s “Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee.”

Sources: WBUR,WBUR,WBUR

The robbery was taken up by Amore’s daughter, too. Here’s a picture she drew. It says: “Now, I will help my dad find stolen paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and sleep in my dad’s office for the night.”

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe / Getty A drawing by the daughter of Anthony Amore, security director of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, sits in his office in Boston on Feb. 19, 2019.

In 2010, investigators moved to monitoring a used-car dealer named Robert Gentile. They were interested in Gentile after the wife of his one of peers told authorities she had seen her husband handing over two stolen paintings outside of a hotel in Portland, Maine, a decade earlier.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe / Getty An FBI evidence response team and other law enforcement agents searched the home of alleged Connecticut mobster Robert Gentile in Manchester, Connecticut.

In 2012, the FBI searched Gentile’s house and seized five guns, ammunition, and silencers.

He was arrested and offered a chance to skip jail time if he provided information about the 1990 heist, but he said he didn’t know anything.

Sources: Smithsonian, The New York Times

In 2011, mob boss and former informer James “Whitey” Bulger was arrested in Santa Monica after years of living on the run. He didn’t give any more information about the heist.

FBI / AP FBI handout file photos show Massachusetts mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.

Source: The Guardian

In 2013, exactly 23 years after the robbery, the FBI made a “splashy” announcement designed to get people’s attention, according to The New York Times. The bureau said it knew the identities of the thieves, and that they were dead. But the names weren’t released.

Steven Senne / AP Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Richard DesLauriers stands next to a poster that shows a Rembrandt painting and a reward during a news conference in Boston in 2013.

They said that ten years earlier they thought they had traced the paintings to Connecticut and Philadelphia but had been unable to take it any further.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard DesLauriers said the investigation was nearing its “final chapter.”

According to The New York Times, the FBI was going to put up billboards about the paintings, as well as updating its website to show the “jarring image” of the art going up where the faces of the FBI’s most wanted usually were.

Sources: The New York Times, The New York Times

In 2015, federal officials released grainy footage of Abath, the guard on duty the night of the robbery. The footage showed him letting someone else into the museum the day before the robbery. The man was let in through the same door the thieves entered.

Pam Berry/The Boston Globe / Getty A man looks down onto the courtyard at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, in 1992.

The man was inside for a few minutes before leaving. According to the United States Attorney’s office in Massachusetts, Abath had never disclosed this before.

When the New York Times tried to contact Abath in 2015, his wife Diane answered the phone. She said: “I can’t deal with this right now,” and hung up.

The tape was released by the authorities in the hope it would lead to new clues.

Source: The New York Times

But it looks like no substantial clues came from the video’s release. On March 18, 2020, thirty years after the robbery, the museum was still filled with empty frames.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe / Getty The Dutch Room inside the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 2018.

To commemorate the anniversary, the museum worked with social media influencers to share images, as well as creating an online audio tour that allowed people to follow the thieves’ footsteps.

Source: WBUR

And Amore, the museum’s head of security, was no longer so sure the paintings would be found. He told WBUR: “You know, I remember the 20th like it was yesterday. The 25th was a blur. Now we’re at the 30th. The pace of the work continues, but when these anniversaries come it’s a reminder of what you have not accomplished.”

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe / Getty Anthony Amore, security director of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, is reflected in the empty frame which held the painting ‘The Concert’ by Vermeer in the Dutch Room of the museum in Boston on Feb. 19, 2019.

After so many years without success, he said: “it’s a difficult thing to imagine that it would take this long to find them.”

Source: WBUR

