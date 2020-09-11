The highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere was only open for 2 days before closing as the pandemic spread. We got a tour last week — here's what it's like to see NYC from 1,100 feet above ground

Joey Hadden
Joey Hadden/InsiderI went to Edge on the first Friday after it reopened, and I felt safe.
  • Edge is the highest outdoor observation deck in NYC and the Western Hemisphere located in the multibillion-dollar Hudson Yards neighbourhood in Manhattan.
  • The attraction first opened on March 11 and was closed two days later in light of the pandemic.
  • It reopened on September 4 with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
  • We visited Edge and found it was spacious with many precautions like mandatory face masks, temperature checks, social distancing guides, and sanitizing stations.
The Edge is in Hudson Yards, New York City’s most expensive neighbourhood full of restaurants, shops, elaborate architecture, and open spaces to take it all in.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Business Insider

The subway station at Hudson Yards was nearly empty when I arrived at around 2:30 p.m. on a Friday.

Joey Hadden/Insider

It took about 10 minutes to walk from the subway station to the building where Edge is located. All around the property, there were signs about preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Joey Hadden/Insider

At 3 p.m., I entered the building with a handful of others to view the city from above. The tickets cost $US36. Edge prefers for visitors to make reservations online beforehand to reduce contact with surfaces, but you can reserve a slot on your phone with a QR code that replaces self-service kiosks on-site for $US2 more.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Edge

From the door, I was directed to an elevator that took me to the fourth floor of the building.

Joey Hadden/Insider

I didn’t have to press any buttons — the ride was automatic. Edge implemented touchless features to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the attraction told Business Insider.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Once I got to the fourth floor, I noticed even more signs reminding patrons to keep their distance from one another.

Joey Hadden/Insider

A sign directed patrons to the right to keep people from bumping into one another.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After the first elevator ride, I was directed to another space where a line should be, but it was empty.

Joey Hadden/Insider

This line led to the contactless thermal scanner that checked my temperature without me even noticing. “It would have buzzed if you had a fever,” an employee later told me.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Again, I was directed to a line for more security measures. It was so empty I felt like I was speeding through TSA Pre-Check.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Before getting to the observation deck, I walked through an indoor exhibit with information about the neighbourhood.

Joey Hadden/Insider

If there had been anyone else walking through the exhibit next to me, these spots on the floor would have helped us keep our distance.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After the indoor exhibit, I got in an elevator with three other people to the observation deck. We each had our own spot to stand on for the ride to the top.

Joey Hadden/Insider

A 52-second elevator ride later, I was on the 100th floor where there were more signs and sanitation stations.

Joey Hadden/Insider

There were two places to view the city — outside on the observation deck and up these stairs.

Joey Hadden/Insider

I began with the outdoor deck since it was sunny out. Some patrons asked employees to take their picture, but employees were not allowed to touch the guest’s phones.

Joey Hadden/Insider

The outdoor deck features angled glass walls that make you feel like you are leaning over the city.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Edge

There is also a staircase for even higher views over the glass walls. Visitors typically stay on the deck for about an hour, but there is no time limit, per the attraction’s website.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Edge

Perhaps the most unique part of this experience is the glass floor where you can see directly underneath you.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Employees cleaned the glass floor while I was on it, which made me feel better about kids sitting down and putting their hands on the glass.

Joey Hadden/Insider

If you’re afraid of heights, you might not like the glass floor. But I’m a bit of a thrill-seeker, and this put butterflies in my stomach.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Patrons could also purchase snacks and beverages from masked employees on the deck outside.

Joey Hadden/Insider

They serve Champagne, cocktails, and other drinks.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Edge

With 7,500 square feet and a staircase, there were many ways to view the city — more so than the Empire State Building’s observation deck.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Social distancing was easy here because there weren’t many people on it. The attraction is operating at a reduced capacity with staggered entry and timed tickets, a spokesperson for Edge told Business Insider.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Every time I scanned the deck, I could see at least one employee cleaning something.

Joey Hadden/Insider

The most confusing thing about the space was how to get back inside. It seemed like every door said to use a different one.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside and out, there were social distancing stickers spread out on the floor.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After viewing the outdoor space, I headed up the stairs to the indoor observation room where not much was happening.

Joey Hadden/Insider

People were just sitting and enjoying the views with no problem social distancing.

Joey Hadden/Insider

I stuck around the indoor space for a few minutes but found it less stimulating than the outdoor deck.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After viewing the indoor deck, I got in line — behind no one — to take the elevator back down.

Joey Hadden/Insider

This time around, I had the whole elevator to myself.

Joey Hadden/Insider

It took me back to the fourth floor where another sanitation station was perched in front of the gift shop.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside the store, there were more signs reminding people how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After meandering through the giftshop, I took an elevator back down to ground level.

Joey Hadden/Insider

But first, I sanitised my hands.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After my tour, I exited the building and took a walk around the neighbourhood.

Joey Hadden/Insider

At around 4 p.m. Hudson Yards was full of visitors …

Joey Hadden/Insider

… and they all seemed to be social distancing.

Joey Hadden/Insider

