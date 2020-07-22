Photos of Milan's first 2 fashion shows since the pandemic started offer a glimpse of what the future of runways might look like

REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloEtro and Dolce & Gabbana held outdoor fashion shows in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Two fashion brands, Etro and Dolce & Gabbana, held their shows in-person during Milan Digital Fashion Week, Reuters reported.
- Both shows took place outdoors with a limited crowd on July 15. Dolce & Gabbana’s guests were asked to stay about three feet apart, and Etro’s chairs were arranged about six feet apart from one another.
- Guests were also asked to wear masks and required to get temperature checks upon arrival.
- Photos of these two events show what the future of fashion shows might look like in the coronavirus era.
While most of Milan had a digital fashion week, two noted Italian clothing brands, Etro and Dolce & Gabbana, held in-person fashion shows on July 15, per Reuters.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloModel Taylor Hill presents a creation from the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men’s collection and Women’s pre-collection in Milan, Italy, on July 15, 2020.
Photos from the two events show how fashion shows might change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Etro’s show took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, and it was live-streamed on the brand’s website and social media platforms.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloModels are seen backstage during Milan Digital Fashion Week on July 15, 2020.
Guests had their temperatures checked upon arrival. They weren’t required to wear face masks, Bustle reported, but many did.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloGuests are seen at the end of the Etro show at the Four Seasons hotel on July 15, 2020.
Models displayed their looks outdoors, and the guests sat at least six feet apart.
Backstage photos show workers wearing face masks while prepping models for the runway.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloModels and dressers backstage at the Etro show at the Four Seasons hotel on July 15, 2020.
Models didn’t wear masks while walking down the runway.
South of Milan, models in Dolce & Gabbana’s in-person show didn’t wear face masks during the catwalk either …
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloModels present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men’s collection on July 15, 2020.
… but the designers did. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana wore face masks as they walked at the end of the show.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloItalian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the applause at the end of their show on July 15, 2020.
The show was held at Milan’s Humanitas University, where Dolce & Gabbana is contributing to coronavirus research, Reuters reported.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloScientific Director of Humanitas, Alberto Mantovani, speaks next to Italian designers on July 15, 2020.
Normally, these fashion shows would include about 500 audience members, according to Reuters estimates.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloModels present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men’s collection on July 15, 2020.
But during the pandemic, only 260 guests were present, per The Guardian.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloModels present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men’s collection on July 15, 2020.
Like the Etro show, Dolce & Gabbana guests had their temperatures checked upon arrival and were asked to wear masks throughout the event. They were also asked to keep three feet distance from other patrons.
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloPeople wearing protective face masks attend the Dolce & Gabbana show on July 15, 2020.
“Slowly we have to start over, totally respecting the safety regulations in force,” Dolce told The Guardian. “To us the live fashion show is fundamental, it’s part of the dream.”
REUTERS/Alessandro GarofaloModels present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men’s collection on July 15, 2020.
