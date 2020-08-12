5 photos from schools that have reopened show a disaster in the making

@ihateiceman/Twitter A scene from North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia.

Schools are starting to reopen across the country, and some have already had coronavirus outbreaks with hundreds of students and teachers ordered to quarantine.

Photos from the first few days of school in Mississippi, Georgia, and elsewhere show students not practicing social distancing and some not wearing masks.

Two particularly shocking photos show a crammed high school hallway in Dallas, Georgia, on the first two days of school. The school has already reported at least nine cases and has temporarily moved to online classes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Schools in Corinth, Mississippi reopened on July 27. More than 100 students have been asked to quarantine since then.

Adam Robison/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal/AP Images Corinth Elementary School students exit their bus wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, as they arrive for their first day back to school, July 27, 2020 in Corinth, Mississippi.

The Corinth School District announced that six students and one faculty member tested positive for the coronavirus after going back to school.

As a result, 116 people were asked to quarantine due to close contact – or being within six feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes. The district does not intend to reverse reopening plans.

Elsewhere in Mississippi, a middle school teacher died while self-quarantining with coronavirus symptoms. He did have contact with students and teachers before his death. The situation has stoked fears that an outbreak at the middle school is on the horizon, according to Mississippi Today.

The photo above shows elementary school students exiting a bus. School transportation, although necessary, has been noted as potentially problematic for school reopenings.

North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia opened on August 3. Photos show students flooding the halls — with many not wearing masks.

This is the first day of school in Paulding County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/fzdidaAABM — ????????Black????????Aziz????????aNANsi???????? (@Freeyourmindkid) August 4, 2020

Brian Otott, the school district’s superintendent, acknowledged in a letter to parents viewed by Insider that the photo was taken in the halls of North Paulding High School on August 4. He then said “there is no question that the photo does not look good.”

He went on to say that students quickly pass through the halls between classes, while prolonged exposure is a greater concern for school reopening.

At least one student who shared photos on social media was reportedly suspended for posting photos pertaining to the school’s reopening. The school later reversed the suspension.

Some North Paulding students have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate. pic.twitter.com/JKbGYqG9RS — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

At least nine confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported among students and staff at the school, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The school moved to remote courses for a couple days on August 10. The shutdown comes just one week after reopening.

Schools in the area continue to have a mask-optional approach to the school year.

Brynn Anderson/AP Images Students arrive to Dallas Elementary School for the first day of school on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Dallas, Georgia.

Insider’s Gabby Landsverk previously reported that the local school district stated that wearing a mask is a “personal choice,” and while it has been encouraged, it has not been mandated.

In a different Georgia district, 260 school employees have already been asked to quarantine.

Outbreaks have also happened in schools in Tennessee, Indiana, and more.

LM Otero/AP Imagse Elementary school students walk to classes to begin their school day in Godley, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Kids are just as likely to get and transmit the coronavirus as adults, and it’s evident as they return to classrooms.

Roughly 65 school districts in Tennessee have reopened – and 39 of them have already reported coronavirus cases, according to the Tennessean. Three school districts have already closed schools or adjusted their schedules due to the spread of the virus.

One family in a school district outside Indianapolis, Indiana sent their child to the first of classes without knowing the results of the child’s coronavirus test. Positive results came back after the child spent the entire day at school. Elsewhere in Indiana, there have been a few outbreaks, with several testing positive for the virus after schools reopened and many more in quarantine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.