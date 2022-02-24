Photos show Russian authorities dragging away protesters opposed to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Natalie Musumeci
Anti-war protesters demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have taken to the streets of Russia.
The Russian government threatened the activists, warning them that they could face arrest.
Hundreds of protesters across dozens of cities in Russia were detained by authorities on Thursday.
Anti-war protesters in Russia quickly took to the streets following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Some activists were met with hostility by Russian authorities who hauled them away
More than 1,000 anti-war protesters have already been detained in dozens of cities across Russia, according to protest-monitoring group OVD-Info
Russia’s Investigative Committee warned citizens not to take part in the “unauthorized” protests “associated with the tense foreign political situation.”
But that did not stop demonstrators from turning out in dozens of Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk
Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine early Thursday, prompting the backlash
Russia’s Investigative Committee said that people should be aware of the “negative legal consequences of these actions,” which it said includes criminal liability
The anti-war protests grew larger and larger as time went on Thursday
Hundreds of anti-war activists gathered in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg