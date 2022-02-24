Photos show Russian authorities dragging away protesters opposed to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Anti-war protesters in Russia quickly took to the streets following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine Protesters march with a banner that reads: ‘Ukraine – Peace, Russia – Freedom,’ in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Some activists were met with hostility by Russian authorities who hauled them away Authorities detain demonstrators in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

More than 1,000 anti-war protesters have already been detained in dozens of cities across Russia, according to protest-monitoring group OVD-Info A police officer detains a woman during a gathering in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Russia’s Investigative Committee warned citizens not to take part in the “unauthorized” protests “associated with the tense foreign political situation.” An activist is detained during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

But that did not stop demonstrators from turning out in dozens of Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk Cops detain a demonstrator during a gathering in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine early Thursday, prompting the backlash Police officer detain a woman during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Russia’s Investigative Committee said that people should be aware of the “negative legal consequences of these actions,” which it said includes criminal liability A protester is detained in central St. Petersburg on February 24, 2022. ERGEI MIKHAILICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images

The anti-war protests grew larger and larger as time went on Thursday Authorities detain a demonstrator during an anti-war protest in Pushkin Square in central Moscow. Sergei SavostyanovTASS via Getty Images