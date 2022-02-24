Search

Photos show Russian authorities dragging away protesters opposed to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Police Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on February 24, 2022
  • Anti-war protesters demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine have taken to the streets of Russia
  • The Russian government threatened the activists, warning them that they could face arrest. 
  • Hundreds of protesters across dozens of cities in Russia were detained by authorities on Thursday.
Anti-war protesters in Russia quickly took to the streets following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Protesters march with a banner that reads: 'Ukraine - Peace, Russia - Freedom,' in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
Some activists were met with hostility by Russian authorities who hauled them away
Authorities detain demonstrators in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
More than 1,000 anti-war protesters have already been detained in dozens of cities across Russia, according to protest-monitoring group OVD-Info
A police officer detains a woman during a gathering in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Russia’s Investigative Committee warned citizens not to take part in the “unauthorized” protests “associated with the tense foreign political situation.”
An activist is detained during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
But that did not stop demonstrators from turning out in dozens of Russian cities, including St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk
Cops detain a demonstrator during a gathering in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine early Thursday, prompting the backlash
Police officer detain a woman during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said that people should be aware of the “negative legal consequences of these actions,” which it said includes criminal liability
A protester is detained in central St. Petersburg on February 24, 2022.
The anti-war protests grew larger and larger as time went on Thursday
Authorities detain a demonstrator during an anti-war protest in Pushkin Square in central Moscow.
Hundreds of anti-war activists gathered in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg
A demonstrator holding a placard reading 'No to war' protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on February 24, 2022.
