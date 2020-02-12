Radical architects are obsessed with turning cities into forests to combat climate change. These unreal photos show that the extraordinary idea actually works.

  • Buildings covered in plants are popping up all over the world, and soon, the world will have its first forest city in Lizhou, China.
  • Biophilic design has become popular among architects wanting to combat air pollution. The concept has designers embedding plants into walls, buildings, and even draping entire cities in greenery.
  • The practice eliminates half of some of cities’ worst air pollutants, which improves air quality. Plus, plant life helps cool down cities in the wake of climate change.
  • Singapore’s Supertrees, Amazon’s Spheres, and indoor cloud forests are just some examples of how architects and botanists are working together.
  • Patrick Blanc and Stefano Boeri are a couple of industry players leading this movement through radical design and a passion for the natural environment – they’re altering the urban landscape as we know it.
Architects like Stefano Boeri are taking design to the next level by creating entire forest cities. Lizhou, China is the first Forest City by Boeri, and it’s set to be completed in 2020.

Stefano Boeri ArchitettiA rendering of Lizhou Forest City.

Located in Lizhou, China, the city will be made up entirely of vertical forests, which are buildings covered in plants. “I felt the urgency to design buildings and plan cities that dealt with contemporary urgent issues such as climate change effects, pollution, energetic and food sustainability,” Boeri said of his work.

Stefano Boeri ArchitettiA rendering of Lizhou Forest City.

And that’s reflected in the end result. “Forest cities are smart, energetically sustainable and self-sufficient from the point of view of agriculture and food suppliance,” Boeri said.

Stefano Boeri ArchitettiA rendering of Lizhou Forest City.

Boeri’s team works with botanist Laura Gatti and her team to analyse the climate of the site. They choose the trees and plants that can grow easily in that environment to design an ecosystem that can sustain itself as independently as possible.

Stefano Boeri ArchitettiA rendering of Lizhou Forest City.

Boeri has his eye on other cities as well. Currently, his team is working on different projects of cities in the Middle East, China, and South America.

Stefano Boeri ArchitettiA rendering of Lizhou Forest City.

One of these days we may not be able to see a city from Google Earth because it’s all going to be green.

Stefano Boeri ArchitettiA rendering of Lizhou Forest City.

At least that’s the goal for architects like Margaret Montgomery. Montgomery is the Director of Sustainability at NBBJ — the architecture design firm that planned Amazon’s Spheres.

Sean Airhart/Amazon in the Regrade, SpheresAmazon’s Spheres in Seattle, Washington.

Located in Seattle, Washington, the Spheres are a part of Amazon’s downtown campus.

AP/Ted S. WarrenThe Spheres in downtown Seattle, Washington.

They are designed to put up to 800 Amazon employees into the ideal headspace to get work done.

Bruce Damonte/Amazon in the Regrade, SpheresAmazon’s Spheres in Seattle, Washington.

People working in offices with plants are 15% more productive.

AmazonWorkers bring plants into the Spheres.

The Spheres house over 40,000 plants of 400 species.

Sean Airhart/Amazon in the Regrade, SpheresThe inside of the Spheres.

Developers chose the plant species for this project with humans in mind. Tropical plants thrive in the same weather conditions that humans are comfortable with.

AP/Ted S. WarrenThe inside of the Spheres.

The conditions of this ecosystem are referred to as “cloud forests” because plants at high elevation get their moisture directly from clouds.

Amazon SpheresThe inside of the Spheres.

Projects like Spheres are labelled “biophilic” because they are designed to incorporate nature into manmade spaces.

Lindsey Wasson/ReutersThe inside of the Spheres.

Another indoor cloud forest exists in Singapore, Asia, and it’s actually called “Cloud Forest.”

Mikel Bilbao/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesPeople explore the Cloud Forest conservatory at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Asia.

This place is not for working, though. Cloud Forest and another exhibit called Flower Dome are twin exhibits that teach patrons about the diversity of plant life outside of Singapore.

Mikel Bilbao/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesPeople explore the Cloud Mountain in Cloud Forest conservatory at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Asia.

Flower Dome has a lot of endangered plant species from regions all over the world.

Mikel Bilbao/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesPeople explore the Cloud Forest conservatory at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Asia.

Cloud Forest has an indoor mountain that is flushed with life …

Mikel Bilbao/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesPeople explore the Cloud Mountain in Cloud Forest conservatory at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Asia.

… and complete with the world’s largest indoor waterfall.

Mikel Bilbao/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesPeople explore the Cloud Mountain in Cloud Forest conservatory at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Asia.

Flower Dome and Cloud Forest were designed by WilkinsonEyre and are part of a larger park called Gardens by the Bay. The park also includes ‘supertrees.’

Santi Sukarnjanaprai/Getty ImagesGardens by the Bay at night.

These man-made ‘trees’ are filled with 62,900 plants from 200 species and solar-powered lights that change colours in the night.

Chris McGrath/Getty ImagesSingapore supertrees light up at night.

The plan is for plant life to take over the manmade framework, leaving the lush, green supertrees looking surreal and all-natural.

Tumjang/Getty ImagesSingapore skyline from the Garden of the Bay

While Gardens by the Bay was made for recreational purposes …

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty ImagesThe Supertree Grove is in Singapore.

… other examples of biophilic architecture are integrated into life’s necessities.

Boeri StudioThe forest buildings in this photo are residential.

Architect Stefano Boeri designed “Bosco Verticale” — the vertical forest buildings in Milan. These towers are residential.

Boeri Studio‘Bosco Verticale’ is a vertical forest building in Milan, Italy designed by Studio Boeri.

The skyscrapers are covered in more than 700 trees and 90 species of plants. But plants are chosen strategically, and not just in Milan.

Boeri Studio‘Bosco Verticale’ is a vertical forest building in Milan, Italy designed by Studio Boeri.

NBBJ’s Montgomery said all plants “need to be local or locally adaptive.”

Sean Airhart/Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Plants need to thrive under the area’s weather conditions and the shallowness of the soil, especially on green roofs or walls, Montgomery said.

Getty Images/Tim BoyleChicago City Hall’s rooftop garden was first planted in 2000.

People often ask about leakage from green roofs. But Mongomery said that’s unlikely.

Ricardo Funari/Brazil Photos/LightRocket via Getty ImagesA green roof in Brazil.

Plants on the outside of the building help reduce smog in the air and regulate indoor temperatures.

Boeri Studio‘Bosco Verticale’ is a vertical forest building in Milan, Italy designed by Studio Boeri.

Biophilic architecture can cut the amount of some air pollutants in half, according to a study by ACS Publications.

Boeri Studio‘Bosco Verticale’ viewed from afar.

It also helps trees cool down cities by blocking the sun from radiating onto the ground.

Getty Images/Mario Tama

And water evaporates from the leaves as the sun hits them, kind of like how sweat cools people off.

Business Insider / Henry BlodgetThe High Line in New York City is an example of biophilic architecture.

Buildings can be eco-friendly on the inside, too. The interior of “Bosco Verticale” features a complex irrigation system that takes water residents use …

Guiseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty ImagesAn apartment inside the ‘Bosco Verticale’ towers.

… and sends it back to the plants outside.

Boeri StudioAn ariel shot of ‘Bosco Verticale.’

This decreases greenhouse gases that the LEED-certified buildings produce by 50%.

Boeri StudioA car in front of ‘Bosco Verticale.’

Boeri told Business Insider that sometime after the buildings went up, different species of birds that had long left the city started to re-colonise it.

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty ImagesArchitect Stefano Boeri stands in front of ‘Bosco Verticale’ a vertical forest building in Milan, Italy designed by Studio Boeri.

This process began with the vertical forest, where the birds found an environment suitable for nesting.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Montgomery says that’s when you know you’ve done a good job. The goal is to create a cohesive living space for people and animals.

Timothy Hursley/Bill and Melinda Gates FoundationA duckling at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a biophilic project by NBBJ.

Montgomery also told Business Insider that less affluent areas tend to have “less nature, therefore worse health, and more stress.”

Getty Images/Kevin FrayerAir pollution in China.

So because of this, Montgomery believes biophilia should be used to bridge the gap between “the haves and the have nots.”

Boeri StudioAn ariel view of ‘Bosco Verticale.’

And Boeri had his finger on the pulse of this budding architectural trend.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty ImagesStefano Boeri at ‘Bosco Verticale.’

After Bosco Verticale went up, many other plans for reforestation started popping up all around the world.

Boeri StudioBosco Verticale in Milan.

Patrick Blanc is another huge industry player, although he’s a botanist, not an architect.

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty ImagesPatrick Blanc stands in front of his wall.

Blanc is known as the modern-inventor of the green wall. “When I began this 40 years ago, I was the only one in the world,” Blanc told South China Morning Post.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBotanist Patrick Blanc created the wall.

“And up to 15 years ago, I was still the only one,” Blanc said. “Now everybody is creating living walls and vertical gardens.”

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBotanist Patrick Blanc created the wall.

Blanc’s vertical forests are very different from Boeri’s. Rather than creating balconies for plants, Blanc literally plants onto walls.

Xavier Testelin/Gamma Rapho via Getty ImagesAnother view of Patrick Blanc’s vertical garden.

Blanc has a complex plant wall system that supports the garden and even waters the plants.

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty ImagesPatrick Blanc stands in front of his wall.

When asked about his hopes for the future of biophilic architecture, Boeri’s answer was in-line with Montgomery’s, but with an emphasis on policy.

Annette Reuther/picture alliance via Getty ImagesA view of the vertical forest from the other vertical forest tower next to it.

“I hope that we will be able to invest more and more on research and that governments will be more sensitive towards the necessity of policies that favour and support this kind of architecture,” he said.

Boeri Studio‘Bosco Verticale’ viewed between two buildings in Milan.

