Photos show ongoing rescue operations after a glacial avalanche in India caused flooding that left dozens dead, nearly 200 missing

Associated Press People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021

Massive flooding triggered by a glacier breach in Northern India has left 27 dead and 197 missing.

Most of the missing are believed to be workers from two nearby hydroelectric plants.

Searchers are looking for workers believed to be trapped in a tunnel at a hydroelectric project.

Search and rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand, a state in northern India, in a race to rescue 197 people still missing after a massive flood caused by a glacial avalanche left at least 27 dead Sunday.

A piece of a Himalayan glacier broke off and fell into the Dhauliganga River, triggering flood waters and falling rocks that broke open a dam and sent a barrage of water rushing into the valley below, according to the BBC.

Videos from the scene show the glacier leaving clouds of debris and flattening the land in its wake.

News18 reported Monday night that 27 bodies had been recovered and 197 were still missing, after earlier reports listed 26 deaths and 150 missing.

Most of the missing are reportedly believed to be workers from two hydroelectric projects in the surrounding area that were hit by the avalanche.

Uttarkhand’s police chief told CNN Monday that among those missing are 35 workers believed to be trapped in a tunnel more than 600 feet long at a state-owned hydroelectric project.

The workers reportedly haven’t made any contact since Sunday. Officials said it was difficult to deduce whether all the workers are still together and where specifically in the tunnel they may be located, the outlet said.

India’s NDTV broadcaster reported that the entry to the 12-foot tall and 15-wide tunnel was blocked with debris and slush. Rescuers are currently focused on clearing debris from the tunnel’s opening.

By Monday, rescuers had reached all 13 villages initially cut off by the floods, according to CNN, as relief work continues in the region.

Below, images show the devastation wrought by the glacial avalanche.

Massive flooding from the glacial breach led to officials evacuating dozens of villages in the region.

Associated Press Mud and slush are seen in the Dhauliganga River after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.

Most of the missing are believed to be workers at two hydropower projects in the region.

Associated Press People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off.

The Dhauliganga hydropower project suffered significant damage.

Associated Press A view of the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district.

Rescuers are using heavy machinery to try and clear the entrance of a tunnel in which 35 people are believed to be trapped.

Rishabh R. Jain/Associated Press Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel use heavy machinery to clear debris as they try to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021.

Rescuers have reportedly recovered 27 bodies.

Rishabh R. Jain/Associated Press Rescuers prepare to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda River in Rudraprayag, located in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021.

More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups, and police have taken part in search and rescue operations.

Rishabh R. Jain/Associated Press Rescuers arrive to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda River in Rudraprayag, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, Feb.8, 2021.

People have gathered throughout the country to mourn.

Ajit Solanki/Associated Press Activists at the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) light candles in Ahmedabad, India, for the victims of glacier flooding.

