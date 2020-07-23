Before-and-after photos show how a blogger transforms thrift-store clothes into stylish outfits

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Jillian Owens has been transforming thrift-store clothes for 10 years.

Ten years ago, Jillian Owens started “ReFashionista,” a blog dedicated to the thrift-store clothing she transforms into brand-new looks.

The 38-year-old South Carolina native started working with clothing from thrift stores as a way to save money and to avoid buying from fast-fashion retailers.

Owens told Insider she was in a creative funk around the time she started her blog, so transforming clothing was a fun outlet and allowed her to really cultivate her own style and look.

Jillian Owens is a digital marketing strategist and blogger who lives in South Carolina with her husband and two dogs.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens said she bought this satin lapel dress for $US1.

In 2010, Owens started “ReFashionista,” a blog dedicated to showing off all of the thrift-store clothes she has transformed over the years. At the time, she was working at a nonprofit and didn’t have enough money to buy clothes as often as she wanted, so she started shopping at thrift stores and “refashioning” items, as she calls it.

“At the time, I was in a really creative funk, so this was a terrific outlet for me to really be able to express myself, create my own look, and cultivate my own style, which I didn’t have before,” Owens told Insider.

Owens taught herself how to sew by checking out a couple of books from the library.

Jillian Owens / ReFashionista Owens said she turned this dress into a top because she wanted something different to add to her closet.

Owens told Insider she is primarily self-taught and discovered a lot of things through trial and error.

“On my blog, I try to promote how accessible sewing is,” she said. “I deliberately try to do beginner level refashions to help inspire people to go out and do this themselves.”

But Owens will show off her more advanced skills every now and then, she said.

Owens looks for cheap deals at thrift stores, consignment shops, and yard sales.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens dyed this $US1 dress before transforming it into a top.

Owens is a big fan of her local Goodwill because of its $US1 section. She also told Insider that she will ask employees at thrift stores when they are going to be having sales.

“My Goodwill has a clearance schedule where one day a week a bunch of stuff gets marked down to a $US1. I always make sure to go on that day,” she said.

Buying items that only cost $US1 means Owens is able to go a bit wild when she’s shopping.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens dyed this $US1 dress blue before transforming it completely.

When Owens first started thrifting, she would jokingly send her husband text messages telling him how many dresses she bought.

“I used to send him a text like, ‘Brian, don’t get mad but I bought 15 dresses today,’ and he would immediately say, ‘Oh my god, how much did that cost?’ And I’ll respond with $US15,” she said, laughing.

Owens looks for items she feels are super dated and that people probably won’t buy.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens transformed this $US1 dress by dyeing it and sewing it.

“I try to find the most challenging pieces I can,” she said. “I’m very fast when I shop now. I find something that catches my eye and grab it.”

It can take Owens anywhere from 30 minutes to six hours to transform a piece of clothing.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista This dress originally cost $US1.

Owens told Insider that she is a big fan of dyeing the clothes she finds in order to give them a whole new look.

Over the years, Owens estimates she’s transformed anywhere from 800 to 1,000 outfits.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens was inspired by a Zara dress she saw for sale when transforming this dress.

“It really is a passion,” she said. “It’s just a fun hobby and I enjoy it.”

Once she’s done wearing them, Owens will take her transformations and donate them to different organisations.

Jillian Owens Owens transformed this dress by taking it apart first.

“It’s like a catch and release program,” she said of her transformed clothing. “I catch it, fix it, and release it back to the wild.”

Owens will usually donate her transformed outfit back to the same thrift store after putting it up on her blog.

“My goal is not to find my creation in the $US1 rack within a couple of weeks because otherwise, I feel like I’ve failed,” she said.

Owens said she came across one of the outfits she transformed at a local consignment shop.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens reconfigured this dress by flipping the bottom upside down and repurposing the slits as armholes.

Owens told Insider she realised the piece looked familiar and was proud when she saw that the shop was selling it for $US20.

Owens’ favourite part of the transformation is seeing what her final product looks like.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista This was another dress that Owens found at a thrift store for $US1.

For Owens, it’s always great to see her hard work come to life.

“It’s neat to see what’s in your mind become a reality,” she said.

Since starting ReFashionista, Owens said she’s humbled by the number of people who come across her blog, and how many have been loyal from day one.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens loved this transformation so much that she wore it for a night out with friends.

Owens said when she started her blog, she was taking pictures with a cheap point-and-shoot camera and didn’t have a tripod, so she would set it up on top of a stack of books.

“It’s absolutely humbling to see how that’s grown and all the people that are super into what I’m doing,” she said.

Ultimately, Owens’ goal is to change the way people think about fashion and style.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista Owens took a sleeve from this dress to make the one-shoulder strap.

“They can look fabulous and be sustainable at the same time,” she said.

Owens also said that even if someone who comes across her blog or transformations isn’t into fashion or style, she hopes it inspires them to think more creatively about other areas in their lives.

“If you really break it down, it’s about taking something that isn’t working and making it work,” she said. “That’s something that can be applied to anything.”

Owens also shares her thrift-store transformations on Instagram.

Jillian Owens/ReFashionista The original find was actually two pieces before Owens made it one dress.

You can follow Owens on Instagram here.

