13 photos of Prince William acting like a commoner

Mikhaila Friel
Chris Brunskill/Getty Images, Jeremy Selwyn/Getty ImagesThe Duke of Cambridge may be a prince, but these photos show he can be a regular guy.
  • The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the British throne and due to become king one day, so some people might have trouble believing he acts like a regular guy.
  • Despite his wealth and status, however, Prince William has experiences that are similar to many of his fans’.
  • The prince has surprised diners at KFC, attended soccer matches, and even taken public transport.
  • Here are 13 photos that show William acting like a commoner.
  • Here are 13 photos that show William acting like a commoner.

Before the pandemic, Prince William didn’t mind swapping out bows and curtsies for high fives from his devoted fans.

Mark Runnacles – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William high-fiving school children during a visit to Stirling Castle in Scotland in 2016.

Even royals eat at KFC, which William showed during a visit to a branch in Waterloo, London earlier this week.

Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William speaking to a member of the public at KFC.

He’s not afraid to get involved in the kitchen. In this photo, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge knead dough at a bagel bakery in east London.

Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesThe duke and duchess visited the famous Beigel Bake on Brick Lane in September.

The future king enjoys competing against his wife Kate Middleton at the arcade.

Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWilliam and Middleton visited Island Leisure Amusement Arcade in South Wales back in August.

HRH isn’t opposed to riding the bus.

Carl Court – Pool/Getty ImagesThe duke and duchess on the Royal British Legion Poppy Bus in November 2013.

He gets pretty invested in sports. Here he is watching a soccer match with his wife and children …

Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesPrince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the stands at a Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa.

… and here he is watching the Rugby World Cup with Prince Harry.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Prince William watching England v Wales at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

He seems to be a hands-on dad. Here’s William and Middleton taking their children Prince George and Prince Charlotte to school in September 2019.

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompany Princess Charlotte for her first day at school.

He doesn’t mind play-fighting with the kids either.

William also enjoys the zoo. He put royal etiquette on the back-burner and fed a giraffe at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo in 2014.

DAVID GREY/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince William feeds a giraffe.

The second in line to the throne doesn’t always dress like a royal. William could have been mistaken for someone else while wearing a baseball cap and glasses at a soccer match in 2010.

Chris Brunskill/Getty ImagesThe Duke of Cambridge.

This outfit, which included tracksuit bottoms and mismatched socks, was also un-royal.

Max Mumby/Getty ImagesWilliam playing soccer.

He may be a prince, but William is just like any other family man.

Kensington Palace/ReutersPrince William with his sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

