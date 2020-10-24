13 photos of Prince William acting like a commoner

Chris Brunskill/Getty Images, Jeremy Selwyn/Getty ImagesThe Duke of Cambridge may be a prince, but these photos show he can be a regular guy.
- The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the British throne and due to become king one day, so some people might have trouble believing he acts like a regular guy.
- Despite his wealth and status, however, Prince William has experiences that are similar to many of his fans’.
- The prince has surprised diners at KFC, attended soccer matches, and even taken public transport.
- Here are 13 photos that show William acting like a commoner.
Before the pandemic, Prince William didn’t mind swapping out bows and curtsies for high fives from his devoted fans.
Mark Runnacles – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William high-fiving school children during a visit to Stirling Castle in Scotland in 2016.
Even royals eat at KFC, which William showed during a visit to a branch in Waterloo, London earlier this week.
He’s not afraid to get involved in the kitchen. In this photo, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge knead dough at a bagel bakery in east London.
Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesThe duke and duchess visited the famous Beigel Bake on Brick Lane in September.
The future king enjoys competing against his wife Kate Middleton at the arcade.
Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWilliam and Middleton visited Island Leisure Amusement Arcade in South Wales back in August.
HRH isn’t opposed to riding the bus.
Carl Court – Pool/Getty ImagesThe duke and duchess on the Royal British Legion Poppy Bus in November 2013.
He gets pretty invested in sports. Here he is watching a soccer match with his wife and children …
Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesPrince William and Kate Middleton with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the stands at a Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa.
… and here he is watching the Rugby World Cup with Prince Harry.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Prince William watching England v Wales at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.
He seems to be a hands-on dad. Here’s William and Middleton taking their children Prince George and Prince Charlotte to school in September 2019.
Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompany Princess Charlotte for her first day at school.
He doesn’t mind play-fighting with the kids either.
William also enjoys the zoo. He put royal etiquette on the back-burner and fed a giraffe at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo in 2014.
The second in line to the throne doesn’t always dress like a royal. William could have been mistaken for someone else while wearing a baseball cap and glasses at a soccer match in 2010.
This outfit, which included tracksuit bottoms and mismatched socks, was also un-royal.
He may be a prince, but William is just like any other family man.
