28 dazzling photos show Pride celebrations across the globe

- Over the weekend, people gathered across the world to celebrate Pride.
- In marches and rallies, demonstrators came out to celebrate the LGBTQ community, and in many cases, support the Black Lives Matter movement.
- This year marks five decades of celebrating Pride in both the US and UK. These photos show global Pride celebrations from New York City to Tel Aviv, all in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Around the world, demonstrators have gathered this month to celebrate Pride through marches, rallies, and parades – whether virtually or in person.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March in New York City, and of the Gay Liberation Front in the UK, two movements that kick-started the modern fight for LGBTQ equality in both countries.
Though many of this year’s public Pride events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people took to the streets to show support and celebrate over the weekend.
In many cases, demonstrators have rallied with Black Lives Matter to demand justice and equality together.
These dazzling, colourful photos show demonstrators gathering far and wide to celebrate and fight for change.
In London, demonstrators gathered for the 50th anniversary of the Gay Liberation Front, an activist group that was formed in the 1970s.
Source: BBC
Twelve of the remaining activists — many of whom are in their 70s and 80s — marched the typical route taken during London Pride, and carried signs to commemorate five decades of fighting for change.
Source: BBC
In this photo, people are seen kissing in their face masks as they take place in the Gay Liberation Front pride march.
Here, a demonstrator is seen wearing a decorated face mask.
A separate march to honour Black trans lives took place throughout the city. Hundreds of demonstrators carried signs that read “Black Trans + Intersex Lives Matter,” and called for an end to police brutality and racism.
Source: BBC
In Madrid, demonstrators gathered to kick off a week of Pride festivities, marches, and parades.
Source: Madrid Metropolitan
The city’s official Pride parade is set to take place on July 4, falling on the same week that Spain is reopening its borders amid the pandemic.
Source: Madrid Metropolitan
Here, a woman is seen posing outside of her home decorated with rainbow flags during a Pride celebration in southern Spain.
In Berlin, demonstrators clad in rainbows gathered for a Pride event around the city.
Some participants were seen wearing decorative face masks for the event.
In New York City, demonstrators took to the streets to honour LGBTQ rights and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Source: New York Times
In multiple gatherings throughout the city, people came together to wave flags, chant, and demand justice for members of the LGBTQ community and Black Americans.
Source: The New York Times
The demonstrations mark the 50th anniversary of Pride marches in the US. The first took place on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
Source: Business Insider
Similarly, in Minneapolis, hundreds gathered in a joint rally for Black lives and the LGBTQ community in a “Taking Back Pride” march.
Source: Star Tribune
Demonstrators called for a transformation of the police system, and raised awareness of the violence against Black transgender women. In this photo, people are seen lying on the street for a sit-in-movement to support Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights.
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune
In this photo, demonstrators in Minneapolis show off their rainbow-coloured fingernails to celebrate Pride.
Across Israel, thousands of demonstrators gathered throughout four major cities to commemorate Pride.
Source: The Times of Israel
In Tel Aviv, people gathered for a rally in Rabin square. The city typically attracts 100,000 people for its annual Pride march, but this year’s crowd was significantly smaller due to the pandemic.
Source: The Times of Israel
But that didn’t stop people from showing support. Here, a demonstrator is seen wearing a protective face mask and holding rainbow fans.
The Tel Aviv rally included musical performances and remarks from the city’s mayor, who said that despite the fact that the march would not take place this year, it does not “change anything about our commitment” to LGBTQ rights.
Source: The Times of Israel
In Poland, demonstrators gathered for an LGBTQ rights rally with signs that read being gay is not a crime.
In Shanghai, a demonstrator is seen painting a rainbow on their cheek during the Shanghai Pride festival on June 14.
In Taiwan, hundreds of people gathered for a march that celebrated diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.
Source: The New York Times
Taiwan is currently the only country in Asia where gay marriage is legalised, and the country was able to gather for a pride march en masse due to a strict and thorough coronavirus response.
Source: The New York Times
In Mexico City, a demonstrator is seen waving a Pride flag in a cloud of pink smoke.
In this photo, a performer is seen singing to people during a Pride demonstration in the streets of Mexico City.
Throughout the month of June, demonstrators have been rallying to support Pride and the Black Lives Matter movements together. In this photo, people are seen participating in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn on June 14.
Source: Insider
During a Pride Liberation March to celebrate LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter in Denver, a demonstrator was seen marching through the streets with rainbow-coloured shoes.
