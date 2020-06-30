28 dazzling photos show Pride celebrations across the globe

REUTERS/Henry Romero A participant flutters a rainbow flag at the Angel of Independence monument although the Mexican LGBT community called for an online gay pride celebration as a protective measure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mexico City, Mexico June 27, 2020

Over the weekend, people gathered across the world to celebrate Pride.

In marches and rallies, demonstrators came out to celebrate the LGBTQ community, and in many cases, support the Black Lives Matter movement.

This year marks five decades of celebrating Pride in both the US and UK. These photos show global Pride celebrations from New York City to Tel Aviv, all in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around the world, demonstrators have gathered this month to celebrate Pride through marches, rallies, and parades – whether virtually or in person.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March in New York City, and of the Gay Liberation Front in the UK, two movements that kick-started the modern fight for LGBTQ equality in both countries.

Though many of this year’s public Pride events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people took to the streets to show support and celebrate over the weekend.

In many cases, demonstrators have rallied with Black Lives Matter to demand justice and equality together.

These dazzling, colourful photos show demonstrators gathering far and wide to celebrate and fight for change.

In London, demonstrators gathered for the 50th anniversary of the Gay Liberation Front, an activist group that was formed in the 1970s.

REUTERS/Simon Dawson A demonstrator takes part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020.

Source: BBC

Twelve of the remaining activists — many of whom are in their 70s and 80s — marched the typical route taken during London Pride, and carried signs to commemorate five decades of fighting for change.

REUTERS/Simon Dawson People hold placards as they take part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020.

Source: BBC

In this photo, people are seen kissing in their face masks as they take place in the Gay Liberation Front pride march.

REUTERS/Simon Dawson Demonstrators wearing face masks kiss as they take part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020.

Here, a demonstrator is seen wearing a decorated face mask.

REUTERS/Toby Melville A participant wears a decorated face mask during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain, A participant wears a decorated face mask during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain,

A separate march to honour Black trans lives took place throughout the city. Hundreds of demonstrators carried signs that read “Black Trans + Intersex Lives Matter,” and called for an end to police brutality and racism.

REUTERS/Toby Melville People take part in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain, June 27, 2020.

Source: BBC

In Madrid, demonstrators gathered to kick off a week of Pride festivities, marches, and parades.

REUTERS/Javier Barbancho Members of Madrid’s Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020.

Source: Madrid Metropolitan

The city’s official Pride parade is set to take place on July 4, falling on the same week that Spain is reopening its borders amid the pandemic.

REUTERS/Javier Barbancho A protester wears a face mask as members of Madrid’s Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020.

Source: Madrid Metropolitan

Here, a woman is seen posing outside of her home decorated with rainbow flags during a Pride celebration in southern Spain.

REUTERS/Jon Nazca A woman stands outside her house next to rainbow flags placed on the windows during the International LGBT Pride Day, in Villanueva de Algaidas, southern Spain June 28, 2020.

In Berlin, demonstrators clad in rainbows gathered for a Pride event around the city.

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke People take part in the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020.

Some participants were seen wearing decorative face masks for the event.

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke A participant wears a face mask during the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020.

In New York City, demonstrators took to the streets to honour LGBTQ rights and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz demonstrator wears a face mask during a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, U.S. June 28, 2020.

Source: New York Times

In multiple gatherings throughout the city, people came together to wave flags, chant, and demand justice for members of the LGBTQ community and Black Americans.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Demonstrators march in support of gay pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York, U.S., June 25, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

The demonstrations mark the 50th anniversary of Pride marches in the US. The first took place on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York, U.S., June 25, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Similarly, in Minneapolis, hundreds gathered in a joint rally for Black lives and the LGBTQ community in a “Taking Back Pride” march.

REUTERS/Nicole Neri Alex Hamlin dances in front of the Minneapolis Police Department before marching to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020.

Source: Star Tribune

Demonstrators called for a transformation of the police system, and raised awareness of the violence against Black transgender women. In this photo, people are seen lying on the street for a sit-in-movement to support Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights.

REUTERS/Nicole Neri People lie onn the street for a die-in to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020.

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune

In this photo, demonstrators in Minneapolis show off their rainbow-coloured fingernails to celebrate Pride.

REUTERS/Nicole Neri JT Eichman, right, and John Knepper, left, show their rainbow nail polish after playing volleyball in the front yard of their apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 27, 2020.

Across Israel, thousands of demonstrators gathered throughout four major cities to commemorate Pride.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020.

Source: The Times of Israel

In Tel Aviv, people gathered for a rally in Rabin square. The city typically attracts 100,000 people for its annual Pride march, but this year’s crowd was significantly smaller due to the pandemic.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen A general view shows Rabin square during a Gay Pride event, which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020.

Source: The Times of Israel

But that didn’t stop people from showing support. Here, a demonstrator is seen wearing a protective face mask and holding rainbow fans.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen A woman wears face protection as she takes part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020

The Tel Aviv rally included musical performances and remarks from the city’s mayor, who said that despite the fact that the march would not take place this year, it does not “change anything about our commitment” to LGBTQ rights.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020.

Source: The Times of Israel

In Poland, demonstrators gathered for an LGBTQ rights rally with signs that read being gay is not a crime.

In Shanghai, a demonstrator is seen painting a rainbow on their cheek during the Shanghai Pride festival on June 14.

REUTERS/Aly Song A participant takes part in a Pride Run during the Shanghai Pride festival, in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 14, 2020.

In Taiwan, hundreds of people gathered for a march that celebrated diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

REUTERS/Ann Wang People dance during the ‘Taiwan Pride Parade For the World’ rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

Taiwan is currently the only country in Asia where gay marriage is legalised, and the country was able to gather for a pride march en masse due to a strict and thorough coronavirus response.

REUTERS/Ann Wang Participants kiss for a photo during the ‘Taiwan Pride Parade For the World’ rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

In Mexico City, a demonstrator is seen waving a Pride flag in a cloud of pink smoke.

REUTERS/Henry Romero A participant flutters a rainbow flag at the Angel of Independence monument although the Mexican LGBT community called for an online gay pride celebration as a protective measure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mexico City, Mexico June 27, 2020

In this photo, a performer is seen singing to people during a Pride demonstration in the streets of Mexico City.

REUTERS/Henry Romero An activist sings during the celebration of gay pride on a street in a city neighbourhood, although the Mexican LGBT community called for an online celebration as a protective measure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mexico City, Mexico June 27, 2020

Throughout the month of June, demonstrators have been rallying to support Pride and the Black Lives Matter movements together. In this photo, people are seen participating in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn on June 14.

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2020.

Source: Insider

During a Pride Liberation March to celebrate LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter in Denver, a demonstrator was seen marching through the streets with rainbow-coloured shoes.

REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt A demonstrator, wearing shoes with rainbow coloured soles, walks during the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, U.S., June 14, 2020.

