Eerie photos show Northern California wildfires continuing to spread out of control

Over 41,000 people have had to be evacuated across the state.
Altogether, the fires have burned about 2,300 square miles, the AP reported.
Officials also closed all National Forests because of the threat of fire.
The forests, including the Lake Tahoe Basin, will be closed until at least September 6.
California has already surpassed the record number of acres burned at this time last year.
More than 4,250,000 acres burned because of wildfires in all of 2020. So far this year, close to 1,500,000 acres have already burned.
There have been 6,630 wildfires so far in 2021, compared to 9,917 in all of 2020.
Animals have been found injured by the flames.
Volunteers working with the Wildlife Disaster Network worked for hours around the Antelope fire in Siskiyou county counting injured and dead animals, The Guardian reported.
They helped nurse injured animals back to health, including a bear cub that was found emaciated this week.
California’s fires could last until December.
The AP reported that winds and gusts are making it harder to contain the fires and are spreading them further.
“Here we are — it’s not the end of August and the size and distribution and the destruction of summer 2021 wildfires does not bode well for the next months,” Bill Deverell, a University of Southern California history professor who teaches about fire in the West told the AP. “The suggestion of patterns across the last two decades in the West is deeply unsettling and worrisome: hotter, bigger, more fires.”
The emergence of new fires makes it harder for firefighters to focus on one.
The AP reported that resources were diverted from fighting the Dixie fire when the Caldor fire erupted last week.
“Every time a new one starts it’s like going to Toys R Us on Christmas Eve expecting to get a gift,” John Hawkins, a retired state fire chief and now wildland fire consultant told the AP. “and finding nothing on the shelf.”