The pandemic cancelled iconic Halloween events in NYC, but New Yorkers found other ways to celebrate in 2020

- Halloween as we once knew it is the latest holiday that was all-but cancelled in 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
- New York City’s most iconic Halloween event, the in-person Village Halloween Parade, was cancelled, and the CDC discouraged traditional trick-or-treating.
- But during a day-time stroll around NYC, we saw that the Halloween spirit was still alive for some.
- New Yorkers found unique ways to celebrate the holiday, like spaced-out mini parties across Central Park and an art walk through SoHo with some spooky art and costumes.
- The wildest event we stumbled upon was a costume dance party in the middle of Central Park, where blaring music drowned out the sounds of the city.
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop some New Yorkers from celebrating Halloween in 2020.
There may not have been a Halloween parade in the village this year, but if you looked around NYC, from SoHo …
… to Central Park, you’d still find some people in costumes celebrating Halloween.
But with face masks, social distancing measures, and other changes in place, Halloween did look different in 2020.
During a walk around NYC, we happened upon an art walk in NYC’s SoHo neighbourhood, where people were painting outside of storefronts.
While the event wasn’t Halloween-themed, some artists had spooky works on display. Multimedia artist Kevin Myer incorporated Halloween and voting season in his piece displayed at the art walk.
Artist Marco Santini told Insider that he thought more people were interacting in the city than usual since the pandemic began because it was Halloween. “I feel that New York is strong, and I’m feeling that today more than I have in a really long time,” he said.
Santini dressed up as what he calls “the religion of love.” He made the costume, which has the word “love” written on it in 100 different languages.
Myer also had caramel apples for passing trick-or-treaters, but he said he hadn’t seen any kids yet when Insider spoke with him.
North of SoHo in Central Park, friends and families assembled in groups around the open park to celebrate the holiday.
People of all ages spread out blankets and showed up in costumes to celebrate in their own little pods.
One parent told Insider that his pod of three families had a picnic, a piñata, and trick-or-treating for the kids. “Due to covid, we really didn’t want our kids going door to door getting candies from neighbours,” he told Insider, adding that the kids didn’t venture out to other groups in the park.
On the south side of Central Park, I followed the sound of music and found this outdoor dance party.
The music was blasting, and while I couldn’t hear anyone talk, I felt the energy in the park, and it was popping off.
I could see people smiling through their masks and making eye contact with one another.
Several people in face masks, costumed or not, danced to upbeat electronic music.
Others twirled around on skates.
While those participating were mostly spaced out from other groups, it didn’t stop them from dancing in sync. This Halloween, some New Yorkers found ways to connect from a distance.
