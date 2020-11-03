The pandemic cancelled iconic Halloween events in NYC, but New Yorkers found other ways to celebrate in 2020

Joey Hadden
Joey Hadden/InsiderNew Yorkers dressed up and got outside this Halloween.
  • Halloween as we once knew it is the latest holiday that was all-but cancelled in 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
  • New York City’s most iconic Halloween event, the in-person Village Halloween Parade, was cancelled, and the CDC discouraged traditional trick-or-treating.
  • But during a day-time stroll around NYC, we saw that the Halloween spirit was still alive for some.
  • New Yorkers found unique ways to celebrate the holiday, like spaced-out mini parties across Central Park and an art walk through SoHo with some spooky art and costumes.
  • The wildest event we stumbled upon was a costume dance party in the middle of Central Park, where blaring music drowned out the sounds of the city.
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop some New Yorkers from celebrating Halloween in 2020.

Joey Hadden/InsiderPeople wore costumes in Central Park.

There may not have been a Halloween parade in the village this year, but if you looked around NYC, from SoHo …

Joey Hadden/InsiderTwo people in costume stop in the street to take a photo.

Source: Time Out

… to Central Park, you’d still find some people in costumes celebrating Halloween.

Joey Hadden/InsiderA giraffe costume in Central Park.

But with face masks, social distancing measures, and other changes in place, Halloween did look different in 2020.

Joey Hadden/InsiderPeople dancing on Halloween in Central Park.

Source: CDC

During a walk around NYC, we happened upon an art walk in NYC’s SoHo neighbourhood, where people were painting outside of storefronts.

Joey Hadden/InsiderArtist Daniel Rosenthal paints at the SoHo art walk.

While the event wasn’t Halloween-themed, some artists had spooky works on display. Multimedia artist Kevin Myer incorporated Halloween and voting season in his piece displayed at the art walk.

Joey Hadden/InsiderKevin Myer’s art on display.

Artist Marco Santini told Insider that he thought more people were interacting in the city than usual since the pandemic began because it was Halloween. “I feel that New York is strong, and I’m feeling that today more than I have in a really long time,” he said.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMarco Santini in costume at tha art walk.

Santini dressed up as what he calls “the religion of love.” He made the costume, which has the word “love” written on it in 100 different languages.

Joey Hadden/InsiderSantini’s costume up close.

Myer also had caramel apples for passing trick-or-treaters, but he said he hadn’t seen any kids yet when Insider spoke with him.

Joey Hadden/InsiderMyer playing with fire at the art walk.

North of SoHo in Central Park, friends and families assembled in groups around the open park to celebrate the holiday.

Joey Hadden/InsiderA Halloween gathering in Central Park.

People of all ages spread out blankets and showed up in costumes to celebrate in their own little pods.

Joey Hadden/InsiderSeveral tiny parties took place in Central Park.

One parent told Insider that his pod of three families had a picnic, a piñata, and trick-or-treating for the kids. “Due to covid, we really didn’t want our kids going door to door getting candies from neighbours,” he told Insider, adding that the kids didn’t venture out to other groups in the park.

Courtesy of Jay B.Jay B.’s pod in Central Park on Halloween.

On the south side of Central Park, I followed the sound of music and found this outdoor dance party.

Joey Hadden/InsiderAn outdoor dance party in Central Park.

The music was blasting, and while I couldn’t hear anyone talk, I felt the energy in the park, and it was popping off.

Joey Hadden/InsiderThe DJs at the costume dance party.

I could see people smiling through their masks and making eye contact with one another.

Joey Hadden/InsiderThe DJ and some dancers at the costume party.

Several people in face masks, costumed or not, danced to upbeat electronic music.

Joey Hadden/InsiderPeople dance in Central Park on Halloween.

Others twirled around on skates.

Joey Hadden/InsiderCostumed dancers in Central Park.

While those participating were mostly spaced out from other groups, it didn’t stop them from dancing in sync. This Halloween, some New Yorkers found ways to connect from a distance.

Joey Hadden/InsiderPeople spaced-out dancing at the costume party.

