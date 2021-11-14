Search

Playboy has recreated its Big Bunny private jet to bring celebrities and cultural icons together for fine dining in the sky – see inside

Taylor Rains
Playboy’s Big Bunny jet
Playboy’s Big Bunny jet Playboy Enterprises
  • Playboy has recreated its Big Bunny private jet to host high-profile celebrities and cultural icons.
  • The plane will bring the same level of luxury and sophistication that its predecessor did in the 1970s.
  • Guests can expect lavish seats and tableware as they enjoy a “once-in-a-lifetime dinner party in the sky.”
Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the entertainment industry, having been founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953 with a men’s lifestyle and media magazine.
Hugh Hefner with Playboy magazine
Hugh Hefner with Playboy magazine Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press
Playboy rose to greater fame with the introduction of its iconic Playboy Bunnies sporting bunny ears, bow ties, fluffy bobtails, and corsets.
Bunnies with NYC Playboy Club manager Tony Roma in 1966
Bunnies with NYC Playboy Club manager Tony Roma in 1966 Anthony Camerano/AP
The bunnies worked as waitresses at Hefner’s Playboy Clubs, the first of which opened in Chicago in 1960, that welcomed A-list celebrities and tourists. Since the start of Hefner’s empire, over 25,000 corset-wearing bunnies have served drinks to patrons at the exclusive clubs.
Bunnies at New York City Playboy Club
Bunnies at New York City Playboy Club John Lent/Associated Press
Part of Playboy’s brand was its iconic Big Bunny jet, which flew through the late 1960s and early 1970s and quickly became one of the most recognizable private jets in the sky. The all-black DC-9 aircraft was once known as the “Mansion in the Sky.”
Hugh Hefner with Big Bunny jet
Hugh Hefner with Big Bunny jet Mirrorpix/Contributor/Getty Images
While the exterior of the jet was unique, it was the interior that impressed. Inside the 38-passenger lavish plane was a full kitchen, living room, luxury furniture, a state-of-the-art sound system, and bar.
Hugh Hefner on Big Bunny jet
Hugh Hefner on Big Bunny jet Edward Kitch/Associated Press
There were also “Jet Bunnies” that served guests gourmet dishes like lobster and roast beef…
Jet Bunnies serve gourmet meals onboard
Jet Bunnies serve gourmet meals onboard Playboy Enterprises
And hosted dance parties onboard.
Dance parties onboard Big Bunny
Dance parties onboard Big Bunny Playboy Enterprises
The plane carried famous individuals and was initially used to ferry passengers between Chicago and Los Angeles to record Playboy After Dark, Hefner’s late-night talk show. Celebrities onboard included people like Elvis Presley, Cher, Frank Sinatra, and then-girlfriend Barbi Benton.
Hugh Hefner and then-girlfriend Barbi Benton
Hugh Hefner and then-girlfriend Barbi Benton Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
However, the plane was short-lived. Hefner sold the jet in 1975 after six years of fun in the sky, but that would not be the last time the public could witness part of Hefner’s legacy.
Big Bunny jet
Big Bunny jet Dennis Oulds/Stringer/Getty Images
At the end of November 2021, Playboy’s Big Bunny jet will take flight once again, bringing one-of-a-kind luxury and elegance to 35,000 feet. The company plans on hosting celebrities and cultural icons for “once-in-a-lifetime dinner parties in the sky.”
New Playboy Big Bunny Global Express jet
New Playboy Big Bunny Global Express jet Playboy Enterprises
The new Big Bunny is a Bombardier Global Express private jet, and, like its predecessor, is painted black with the white silhouette bunny logo on the tail. Playboy intends the plane to serve as a “beacon of pleasure, luxury, style, and play.”
Rabbit Head logo on Big Bunny tail
Rabbit Head logo on Big Bunny tail Playboy Enterprises
The interior of the jet was designed by the company’s creative team in partnership with International Jet Interiors. Team members on the project include Rachel Webber, Anna Ondaatje, Louis Terline, and Zach Glass.
Big Bunny interior
Big Bunny interior Playboy Enterprises
The plane will offer the same onboard glamour and sophistication inspired by the original Big Bunny plane. Inside the jet, guests will find things like leather seating, Playboy archived artwork, fine china, and a dining room.
Big Bunny jet interior
Big Bunny jet interior Playboy Enterprises
Specifically, guests can expect custom-dyed cognac crocodile-embossed leather wall coverings…
Crocodile wall-coverings in the jet's bathroom
Crocodile wall-coverings in the jet’s bathroom Playboy Enterprises
Emerald natural stone countertops…
Emerald countertop
Emerald countertop Playboy Enterprises
Custom herringbone carpeting…
Big Bunny carpeting
Big Bunny carpeting Playboy Enterprises
Luxury sheepskin and leather pilot seats…
Pilot seats and controls
Pilot seats and controls Playboy Enterprises
A backgammon board…
Backgammon board
Backgammon board Playboy Enterprises
And cashmere blankets sporting the jet’s tail number, N950PB.
Cashmere blanket
Cashmere blanket and alcohol Playboy Enterprises
The jet will also feature specially-made upholstered seats with the Rabbit Head logo…
Upholstered seats with Rabbit Head logo
Upholstered seats with Rabbit Head logo Playboy Enterprises
And deep green upholstered couches in the back of the cabin to make it feel like a private library.
Green couches
Green couches Playboy Enterprises
One of the biggest appeals of the jet is its inflight dining. Drinks will be made at the “speakeasy-style pop-up bar” that emerges from the center of the cabin.
Pop-up bar
Pop-up bar Playboy Enterprises
Tableware includes hand-blown glassware made by Asp & Hand…
Hand-blown glasses
Hand-blown glasses Playboy Enterprises
Gold-trimmed porcelain plates…
Gold-trimmed plates
Gold-trimmed plates Playboy Enterprises
And embroidered napkins with the tail number, N950PB.
Embroidered napkins
Embroidered napkins Playboy Enterprises
As the centerpiece of its brand, the luxury jet has inspired apparel and accessories designed by Playboy’s in-house creative team. The styles have been made in partnership with Creative Directors Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta.
A 1970s sleek sartorial homage to the original Big Bunny's N950PB tail number
A 1970s sleek sartorial homage to the original Big Bunny’s N950PB tail number Playboy Enterprises
Pieces include puffer jackets, silk loungewear, and leather outfits, though the designs have not yet been released.
Original Jet Bunny outfit from 1970
Original Jet Bunny outfit from 1970 Playboy Enterprises
“The new edition of Big Bunny will serve as a platform for Playboy to collaborate with culture-shaping creatives and celebrities to drive appeal for the eponymous lifestyle brand,” the company said.
Big Bunny interior
Big Bunny interior Playboy Enterprises
While the guests onboard and the first route are still a secret, the Big Bunny’s return will carry on Hugh Hefner’s legacy and empire.
Playboy’s Big Bunny jet
Playboy’s Big Bunny jet Playboy Enterprises
