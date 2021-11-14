Playboy has recreated its Big Bunny private jet to bring celebrities and cultural icons together for fine dining in the sky – see inside

Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the entertainment industry, having been founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953 with a men’s lifestyle and media magazine. Hugh Hefner with Playboy magazine Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press Source: CR Fashion Book

Playboy rose to greater fame with the introduction of its iconic Playboy Bunnies sporting bunny ears, bow ties, fluffy bobtails, and corsets. Bunnies with NYC Playboy Club manager Tony Roma in 1966 Anthony Camerano/AP

While the exterior of the jet was unique, it was the interior that impressed. Inside the 38-passenger lavish plane was a full kitchen, living room, luxury furniture, a state-of-the-art sound system, and bar. Hugh Hefner on Big Bunny jet Edward Kitch/Associated Press Hollywood Reporter Source: CR Fashion Book

There were also “Jet Bunnies” that served guests gourmet dishes like lobster and roast beef… Jet Bunnies serve gourmet meals onboard Playboy Enterprises

And hosted dance parties onboard. Dance parties onboard Big Bunny Playboy Enterprises

The plane carried famous individuals and was initially used to ferry passengers between Chicago and Los Angeles to record Playboy After Dark, Hefner’s late-night talk show. Celebrities onboard included people like Elvis Presley, Cher, Frank Sinatra, and then-girlfriend Barbi Benton. Hugh Hefner and then-girlfriend Barbi Benton Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hollywood Reporter Source: CR Fashion Book

However, the plane was short-lived. Hefner sold the jet in 1975 after six years of fun in the sky, but that would not be the last time the public could witness part of Hefner’s legacy. Big Bunny jet Dennis Oulds/Stringer/Getty Images Source:

At the end of November 2021, Playboy’s Big Bunny jet will take flight once again, bringing one-of-a-kind luxury and elegance to 35,000 feet. The company plans on hosting celebrities and cultural icons for “once-in-a-lifetime dinner parties in the sky.” New Playboy Big Bunny Global Express jet Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

The new Big Bunny is a Bombardier Global Express private jet, and, like its predecessor, is painted black with the white silhouette bunny logo on the tail. Playboy intends the plane to serve as a “beacon of pleasure, luxury, style, and play.” Rabbit Head logo on Big Bunny tail Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

The interior of the jet was designed by the company’s creative team in partnership with International Jet Interiors. Team members on the project include Rachel Webber, Anna Ondaatje, Louis Terline, and Zach Glass. Big Bunny interior Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

The plane will offer the same onboard glamour and sophistication inspired by the original Big Bunny plane. Inside the jet, guests will find things like leather seating, Playboy archived artwork, fine china, and a dining room. Big Bunny jet interior Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

Specifically, guests can expect custom-dyed cognac crocodile-embossed leather wall coverings… Crocodile wall-coverings in the jet’s bathroom Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

Emerald natural stone countertops… Emerald countertop Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

Custom herringbone carpeting… Big Bunny carpeting Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

Luxury sheepskin and leather pilot seats… Pilot seats and controls Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

A backgammon board… Backgammon board Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

And cashmere blankets sporting the jet’s tail number, N950PB. Cashmere blanket and alcohol Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

The jet will also feature specially-made upholstered seats with the Rabbit Head logo… Upholstered seats with Rabbit Head logo Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

And deep green upholstered couches in the back of the cabin to make it feel like a private library. Green couches Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

One of the biggest appeals of the jet is its inflight dining. Drinks will be made at the “speakeasy-style pop-up bar” that emerges from the center of the cabin. Pop-up bar Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

Tableware includes hand-blown glassware made by Asp & Hand… Hand-blown glasses Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

Gold-trimmed porcelain plates… Gold-trimmed plates Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy

And embroidered napkins with the tail number, N950PB. Embroidered napkins Playboy Enterprises

As the centerpiece of its brand, the luxury jet has inspired apparel and accessories designed by Playboy’s in-house creative team. The styles have been made in partnership with Creative Directors Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta. A 1970s sleek sartorial homage to the original Big Bunny’s N950PB tail number Playboy Enterprises

Pieces include puffer jackets, silk loungewear, and leather outfits, though the designs have not yet been released. Original Jet Bunny outfit from 1970 Playboy Enterprises

“The new edition of Big Bunny will serve as a platform for Playboy to collaborate with culture-shaping creatives and celebrities to drive appeal for the eponymous lifestyle brand,” the company said. Big Bunny interior Playboy Enterprises BigBunny Source: Playboy