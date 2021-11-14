Playboy has recreated its Big Bunny private jet to bring celebrities and cultural icons together for fine dining in the sky – see inside

- Playboy has recreated its Big Bunny private jet to host high-profile celebrities and cultural icons.
- The plane will bring the same level of luxury and sophistication that its predecessor did in the 1970s.
- Guests can expect lavish seats and tableware as they enjoy a “once-in-a-lifetime dinner party in the sky.”
Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the entertainment industry, having been founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953 with a men’s lifestyle and media magazine.
Playboy rose to greater fame with the introduction of its iconic Playboy Bunnies sporting bunny ears, bow ties, fluffy bobtails, and corsets.
The bunnies worked as waitresses at Hefner’s Playboy Clubs, the first of which opened in Chicago in 1960, that welcomed A-list celebrities and tourists. Since the start of Hefner’s empire, over 25,000 corset-wearing bunnies have served drinks to patrons at the exclusive clubs.
Part of Playboy’s brand was its iconic Big Bunny jet, which flew through the late 1960s and early 1970s and quickly became one of the most recognizable private jets in the sky. The all-black DC-9 aircraft was once known as the “Mansion in the Sky.”
While the exterior of the jet was unique, it was the interior that impressed. Inside the 38-passenger lavish plane was a full kitchen, living room, luxury furniture, a state-of-the-art sound system, and bar.
There were also “Jet Bunnies” that served guests gourmet dishes like lobster and roast beef…
And hosted dance parties onboard.
The plane carried famous individuals and was initially used to ferry passengers between Chicago and Los Angeles to record Playboy After Dark, Hefner’s late-night talk show. Celebrities onboard included people like Elvis Presley, Cher, Frank Sinatra, and then-girlfriend Barbi Benton.
However, the plane was short-lived. Hefner sold the jet in 1975 after six years of fun in the sky, but that would not be the last time the public could witness part of Hefner’s legacy.
At the end of November 2021, Playboy’s Big Bunny jet will take flight once again, bringing one-of-a-kind luxury and elegance to 35,000 feet. The company plans on hosting celebrities and cultural icons for “once-in-a-lifetime dinner parties in the sky.”
The new Big Bunny is a Bombardier Global Express private jet, and, like its predecessor, is painted black with the white silhouette bunny logo on the tail. Playboy intends the plane to serve as a “beacon of pleasure, luxury, style, and play.”
The interior of the jet was designed by the company’s creative team in partnership with International Jet Interiors. Team members on the project include Rachel Webber, Anna Ondaatje, Louis Terline, and Zach Glass.
The plane will offer the same onboard glamour and sophistication inspired by the original Big Bunny plane. Inside the jet, guests will find things like leather seating, Playboy archived artwork, fine china, and a dining room.
Specifically, guests can expect custom-dyed cognac crocodile-embossed leather wall coverings…
The jet will also feature specially-made upholstered seats with the Rabbit Head logo…
And deep green upholstered couches in the back of the cabin to make it feel like a private library.
One of the biggest appeals of the jet is its inflight dining. Drinks will be made at the “speakeasy-style pop-up bar” that emerges from the center of the cabin.
And embroidered napkins with the tail number, N950PB.
As the centerpiece of its brand, the luxury jet has inspired apparel and accessories designed by Playboy’s in-house creative team. The styles have been made in partnership with Creative Directors Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta.
Pieces include puffer jackets, silk loungewear, and leather outfits, though the designs have not yet been released.
“The new edition of Big Bunny will serve as a platform for Playboy to collaborate with culture-shaping creatives and celebrities to drive appeal for the eponymous lifestyle brand,” the company said.
While the guests onboard and the first route are still a secret, the Big Bunny’s return will carry on Hugh Hefner’s legacy and empire.